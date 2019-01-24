SEBRING — Pilots can try before they buy at the 15th annual U.S. Sport Aviation Expo at the Sebring Regional Airport. Participants, young and old, can grab a ride in the Batcoper, the crime-fighting plane from the original 1960s Batman television series.
The expo began Wednesday and continues through Saturday. Gates open at 8 a.m. and exhibits are open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. In addition to testing sport or light sport planes, attendees can participate in classes and hands-on workshops. Participants can enjoy the full-day event, grab lunch at the food court and enjoy entertainment from the Flying Musicians Association.
The admission price for adults is $25 per day. Members of the Experimental Aircraft Association or the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association receive discounts, and children 10 and under are free.
The expo features a variety of aircraft, including conventional aircraft, kit planes, powered parachutes, trikes, gyros, amphibians and drones. The event provides a place for pilots to try, fly and buy sport aircraft.
Options to enjoy during the event include the Young Aviators Zone, speakers, forums, workshops and WING classes. The mission of the Young Aviators Zone is to promote the field of aviation, especially to minorities and women ages 16 to 21.
The YAZ Zone provides students and young adults with an opportunity to meet stunt pilots, race pilots and aviation entrepreneurs. Special talks for youth will be held starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Another fun feature at the expo will be the A10 Thunderbolt on display Saturday. Lt. Col. Dale Stark, commander of the USAF Avon Park Air Force Range, will be flying the A-10 Thunderbolt, “Warthog,” in on Friday afternoon.
The jet will be available for viewing Saturday.
The A-10 Thunderbolt II is outfitted with a seven-barrel Gatling gun the size of a Volkswagen Beetle in its nose. The Cold War-era plane has a reputation for tearing apart armored tanks and clearing the way for troops on the ground with its massive 30-millimeter rounds of ammunition.
“People should come to this event because it is a great way to explore aviation, aviation careers, have fun outside looking at beautiful airplanes and meeting people from around the world,” Expo Program Manager Janice Rearick said.
