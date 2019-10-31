Special to Highlands Sun
AVON PARK — First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park will host a special Union Psalm-sing involving the congregations of a number of local churches on Sunday, Nov. 3rd, at 4 p.m.
Previous Psalm-sings have been hosted at the Presbyterian churches in Frostproof, Lake Placid and Sebring, bringing together people from around the Polk and Highlands county areas for a service of singing and reflection, followed by refreshments and a time of fellowship. The event will also feature include music from members of the Lake Placid church’s orchestra and a prelude and postlude featuring Avon Park musicians Mary Anne Fleagle and Cheryl Sanders at the organ and piano.
“An event like this is a wonderful opportunity for our churches and community on so many fronts,” said Joshua Klatt, one of the organizers of the service. “We have people who come from many different church backgrounds to share in this program. Sings like this one are part of a great tradition we have in the U.S., and the South in particular. Beyond that, the book of Psalms is one of the most beloved in the Bible and includes so many promises of the coming of Christ and God’s commitment to bring His people through difficult times. Everyone who attends always shares how much they enjoy these times of fellowship and encouragement, and we would like to share that with as many people as we can.”
According to Klatt, the practice of Psalm-singing arose during the Reformation and was brought to America by the very first English, Dutch and French colonists. From these early roots, the practice has grown and adapted, providing a basis for other American traditions such as Sacred Harp singing and the familiar shape note genre.
All of the singing at the Avon Park Psalm-sing will be drawn from Bible Songs, a collection that further expanded the tradition by setting Psalms to familiar hymn and Gospel tunes.
“Bible Songs was the first song book used in my church in Lake Placid and others like it here on the ridge from the pioneer days of the 1890s into the time of Second World War,” Klatt explains. “Even though new psalters have come out since then, most recently in 2011, it’s great to see that Bible Songs is still having such an impact encouraging people through music.”
This fellowship event involves a number of churches from throughout the heartland, and everyone is invited to attend. The First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park is located at 206 E. Lagrande Street on the other side of Lake Verona from Main Street and State Road 64. If you have any further questions about the Psalm-sing, you may contact the church office at 863-453-3242.
