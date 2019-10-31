By SHARON WEATHERHEAD
Correspondent
AVON PARK — Sunday afternoon was a perfect fall day for the annual Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church Festival and Trunk-or-Treat. Hundreds of people attended for an afternoon of fun, food, live music and games.
Costumes that were originally popular were vampires, monsters, ghosts, witches and skeletons. Now younger children are fonder of dressing as animals (dinosaurs, turtles), Super Heroes (Superman, Spiderman) and princesses (Snow White, Sleeping Beauty).
The church requested that costumes not be gory, scary or inappropriate. Tasteful costumes make the event more enjoyable for everyone as this is a family friendly event, especially for the little ones.
Many unique trunks were decorated with interesting themes. The ‘Witch’s Kitchen’ had their own little witch, Ansley Whaley. There were many ‘ingredients’ to choose from to make your very own brew. Brains, toes, eyeballs, worms, hearts and teeth. This was actually a touchy-feely activity that made kids squeal and laugh.
Kelsie Jahna’s booth was filled with necklaces, jewelry and other treasures. “The message here is store up your treasures in heaven. We want to introduce children to the love of God.”
Taco Bell had a booth with their very own ‘Taco Belle’, along with ‘chips and salsa’ and ‘taco man.’ This was a great photo opportunity with this fun characters.
There were 26 decorated trucks for treats and fun. Many offered games for small prizes or activities. One trunk had a lady demonstrating how to create balloon animals and another had a space theme complete with music and space capsule.
A large flatbed truck was the stage for some great vocalists who sang Christian music with a county vibe.
The little ones were so cute in their costumes. Serena Denson was dressed as Snow White while Anila Lightfoot was a marshmallow.
Brooke Fann and Campbell Bronson enjoyed the event. They go to school and church at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.
There were food trucks available, including Thyme 2 Dine Streatery, The Arepa – Venezuelan food and Kona Ice.
Inside the fellowship hall were tables full of delicious cakes. Everyone had the opportunity to vote for their favorite ‘costumed cake’ as well as their favorite decorated truck.
The event lasted into the cooler evening hours with music, food and still plenty of candy. Be sure to watch for their annual event next year as it is not one you want to miss.
