The Avon Park Library created a magical event for kids of all ages last Saturday. The mystical magic of Harry Potter and friends was in the air.
While this event was not sponsored or endorsed by any company or person affiliated with Harry Potter, a good time was had by all!
The first Harry Potter book, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, was released in England in 1997. The US version is ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” This month is the 22nd anniversary of its release.
Little did J.K. Rowling know that her books would become so popular and that Harry Potter would become a household name. She changed the future of children’s literature with fantasy, magic and wonder.
If all the Harry Potter books ever sold were placed end-to-end they would go around the equator 1.6 times. The books have been translated into 79 languages.
The day began with a favorite movie and some pretty neat Harry Potter themed snacks. Broomsticks made of pretzel sticks and chocolate, popcorn, Kool-Aid and the ever-famous Butterbeer was offered to those attending. The Butter Beer, a staple in the Harry Potter world, was made with cream soda, ice cream and butterscotch.
After the movie, kids got to create their very own ‘magic’ wand. This was followed by a costume contest. While there were not too many Harry Potter look-alikes, there were other characters including Hermione and one from Slytherin house.
The library staff got into the spirit as Debra Frisco dressed as ‘Professor McGonagall’ and Kim Stone was a House Elf.
Leyla Whitten and Lily Bohannon were dressed as Hermione, while Jayden Martinez made a handsome Slytherin.
Other activities included a fun ‘sorting hat’ time and a scavenger hunt. There was also a photo booth, complete with props, for making the event a memorable occasion.
Be sure to check with the Avon Park library for other fun events throughout the year. They offer a monthly calendar.
