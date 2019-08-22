AVON PARK — The Historical Society of Avon Park welcomed Avon Park residents to their 13th annual covered dish picnic reunion held at the Avon Park Community Center on Aug. 17.
Nancy Fisk, an 11 year resident, considered a “newcomer” to Avon Park, coordinated the event.
“The residents get together every year to meet with new and old friends and some high school graduating classes also plan a reunion at the picnic. Each year we honor a male and female “Avon Park Pioneer” of the year. It can be a couple or a male and female.”
In order to be considered the person must have lived in Avon Park at least 50 years, owned a business or have distinguished themselves in some way. This year’s Pioneers were Mr. and Mrs. Border (Bobby and Cathleen).
Bobby Border is a retired Avon Park Fire Captain. “I worked 25 years as a paid employee and another 15 as a volunteer. Our son, Bobby Jr., is the current Fire Chief in Sebring.
“One event that really stands out is when we rescued two little girls, age 6 and 10. There were three of us on duty. We got call at suppertime having just ordered a pizza. (We say, let’s just leave the beans on the stove). We were notified on the radio that we had an entrapment. Two children were upstairs in the house. We were able to put out the fire pretty quickly, but had to search two different areas to get them out. They’re both alive today.”
Border and his men, Dustin Fitch and T.J. Lowrey, were honored with the “Fire Fighter of the Year” award in 2000 for their bravery in the rescue. The community called them, ‘The Valiant Three’.
The firefighters and paramedics worked together to save those two little girls, who were home alone. They were found unconscious in a building with temperatures exceeding 700 degrees.
Cathleen worked as a dental assistant. She and Bobby owned and operated Border’s Business Supplies and gifts. They have a son and a daughter.
Good friends for many years, Rick Helms, Catherine Mitchell and Marva Turner shared a table at the picnic.
“I lived near Rick’s wife, before they were married,” said Mitchell. “I also worked at the telephone company.”
“There are so many Turner’s here,” said Turner. “My husband and I opened Turner’s Furniture here 69 years ago.”
Sissy (Cathleen) Lee attended with her nephew and niece, Johnny and Betty Anne Lee. “Sissy lived here for over 50 years. She now lives in The Palms of Sebring and will be 104 in November.”
“My goal is to live to 125,” laughed Sissy Lee. “Our family owned Mama Lee’s Country Kitchen in the 1960’s. It was just outside the city limits on US 27. The older residents will remember it. I worked there for a short time. I also worked in the bank.”
The 1951 class of Avon Park High School met up at the reunion. The group of men visiting with each other included Jeril Clenny (class of 1951), Bud Worden (class of 1950), Devon Gaster (class of 1951), Charlie Collins (class of 1951) and the youngster of the group, Thom Jenkins (class of 1953).
After friends and families mingled, Fisk welcomed everyone to the event. Avon Park Boy Scout Troop 156 posted the colors. The prayer was led by Jim Wood.
“Everyone brings a covered dish, usually their favorite recipe,” said Fisk. “We always have a wonderful selection of foods. Drinks and tableware is provided.”
The food table was filled with a variety of delicacies; the dessert table was piled high with decadent desserts. Sue Lanier brought her beautifully designed “secret recipe”, strawberry shortcake.
After everyone had their plates filled and found their seat, the program began. The Borders, who are this year’s Avon Park Pioneers, told their story of living here. Attendees were able to ask questions.
At the end of the afternoon, maNy people said “see you next year”, already looking forward to 2020.
