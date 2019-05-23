AVON PARK — On Wednesday, May 15, at the close of the school day, it was a somber moment at the flagpole in front of Avon Park High School. Nearly 85 cadets who are enrolled in the Air Force Junior ROTC program stood at attention, while the rest of the student body and faculty held a hand over their hearts. The occasion was a Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony.
All across the nation, law enforcement officials are remembered each year in such ceremonies. This year the ceremony hit far too close to home, as Highlands County residents are still in shock at the death of Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr.
Spearheading the Avon Park High School observance was Senior Master Sergeant John Northcutt. He is a 26-year Air Force veteran and teaches Aerospace at the school. He is also in charge of the ROTC program at the school.
As uniformed members of the Avon Park High School Junior ROTC honor guard ceremoniously retired the American flag for the evening, the rest of the ROTC students saluted. The flag was then neatly folded and everyone was dismissed.
A total of 106 law enforcement officers made the ultimate sacrifice last year alone. Each May these officers are honored in Washington, D.C. as well as in Florida at the capital in Tallahassee. This was the first time Deputy Gentry was included in the reading of the names. His name is now etched into the wall for all to remember.
During his presentation, Northcutt told how law enforcement is a thankless and dangerous job with the primary goals of keeping the residents safe and protecting the communities where they serve.
