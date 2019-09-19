Special to Highlands Sun
AVON PARK — After a one year hiatus the Avon Park Founders Garden Club is again presenting the Yard of the Month Award to residents of Avon Park. The September award was given to Denis and Victoria David of 104 W. Pleasant Street. You can’t help but notice this neatly kept yard with its row of unusual plants lining the front sidewalk.
This plant is a Clusia, or more commonly known as Autograph tree. In years past, people would use the leaves as note paper, etching their message in the thick leaves where it would stay for the life of the plant. This plant is frequently seen in the Naples area. Especially interesting in the yard is the unique use of “Key Stone” to form two curving walls to replicate the movement of waves coming ashore.
Victoria has placed cactus plants in this area because they remind her of plants that can be seen growing underwater. A carved wood manatee holds a place of prominence among the waves. A pelican perches atop a group of wood pilings and shell wind chimes give the design a feel of Key West to the yard. A tall hedge of blooming orange ixora and Surinam cherry wraps around the opposite side of the house.
As if this weren’t enough, the back yard contains an array of plants in various stages of growth. The Davids take cuttings, seedlings and anything green and give it TLC. Included in these plants are a variety of peppers,basil, blueberries, snow on the mountain, jade, porterweed, powder puff, crepe myrtle, clerodendrun, trumpet flower, collards and cape jasmine. Victoria’s mother was interested in knowing how cotton grew, so there are several pots containing plants with their seed pots bursting open with cotton. Victoria “raises” worms in a pot and makes worm tea with their castings to fertilize her plants. This yard is a must see on any gardeners list.
To nominate a yard for the Yard of the Month Award, phone 863-452-1927.
