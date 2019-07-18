Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.