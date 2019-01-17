SEBRING — Relive the 1960’s era at Sebring’s Aviation Expo with a ride on the original N3079G Batcopter from the Batman TV series.
In 1996, pilot Eugene Nock bought the famous helicopter, which was used in the 1966 “Batman” movie and several TV shows. He’s been sharing one of the most famous aircraft of all time at events with the rest of the world ever since the purchase of the unique Bell helicopter.
“What we have is an icon in the aviation world as well as the collectible toy world,” Nock said. “It is a one-of-a-kind aircraft, absolutely internationally recognized.”
That’s why Nock, the airline transport pilot who has logged more than 14,000 hours, will be flying this very special flying machine at U.S. Sport Aviation Expo this January. Nock hopes he’s inspiring young people to have a future in either law enforcement, military or becoming a pilot.
Special 11:30 a.m. to noon show featuring the Batcopter and Batmobile
On Friday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26, between 11:30 a.m. and noon guests will be entertained by a lively show with the famous Batcopter and the 1966 Batmobile.
Reserve a ride aboard the Batcopter
Rides can be purchased at the event. No need to reserve in advance.
Adults: $70, 12 and under: $50
Nock, who’s been a pilot since age 17, said his father was in the entertainment business and worked with Adam West, the original Batman, in the 1960s in California. Nock said he actually met West in the late ‘60s.
U.S. Sport Aviation Expo
The 15th annual Sport Aviation Expo features sport and light sport aircraft, and includes conventional aircraft, kit planes, powered parachutes, trikes, gyros, amphibians, drones and innovative designs such as electrically powered aircraft—over 150 aircraft on display. WINGS classes, workshops, forums and panel discussions about anything and everything aviation, including drones, are offered every year. The event is the place to try, fly, and buy sport aircraft. To learn more, visit www.sportaviationexpo.com, twitter.com/USAviationExpo, facebook.com/SportAviationExpo/.
