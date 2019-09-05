SEBRING — Sebring International Raceway is known throughout the world as the home of one of the world’s greatest endurance races — the 12 Hours of Sebring. It’s also picking up a solid reputation throughout the state of Florida as holding some top-notch drag racing events, as was the case last weekend when SIR held its second annual Battle at the Bridge event.
The event included a record-breaking number of fans coming out for the event, as well as the largest amount of drag racing cars registered for an event.
There were many sights to see during the Battle at the Bridge. The US Drift Circuit had a pair of courses set up featuring some tire-shredding action. The drag racing group featured some of the fastest cars in the state. Many of the kids who attended were able to see some of the coolest remote control cars around on the RC drag-racing strip. Local band Hard Candy was in attendance playing some great tunes and kept the party going every time the drag racers took a break. The car show featured some very beautiful cars and trucks from all over the Southeast.
The weather managed to push the drag racing rounds back late into the night. The few little rain spouts however did not scare fans away. Over 1,600 fans showed up, making it the largest crowd Sebring International Raceway had for an event like this so far.
In total there was more than $9,000 in prize money up for grabs for the drag racers. John Townsend took home first place for Big Tire cars. Dustin Cody took home the win in the Small Tire class. The Stick Shift class win went to Anthony Heard and Brendan Melvin took home the Street Tire trophy.
There is plenty of drag racing on the SIR schedule in 2019, as the regular fall season kicks-off on Sept. 26 with Test and Tune plus a Big Tire Quick 8. The winner of the Big Tire Quick 8 that night will take home an extra $1,000 in prize money.
SuperSebring tickets on sale
Tickets for the 2020 SuperSebring event are also on sale at the Early Bird Special pricing of $100 for a four-day ticket through Nov. 25. The cost increases to $110 Nov. 26 through Feb. 17 and after that date the cost will be the same as the gate cost, which is $125.
The special for Highlands County residents returns, where a four-day pass is available for just $70 through Feb. 17.
For more information, visit sebringraceway.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.