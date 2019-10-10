By SHARON WEATHERHEAD
Correspondent
Beauty Fit for a Queen (BFFAQ) held a Fashion Show in center court at the Lakeshore Mall last Saturday, Oct.5. The stage was filled with young ladies living their mission of ‘Be Bold for the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.’
The show began with the ladies singing and dancing to the music of ‘Party Like a Princess.’ Their ministry is bible-based and encourages young ladies to know that they are all beautiful and that beauty comes from the inside out.
“We are so blessed with community support,” said Brittney Fann, founder of BFFAQ. “We are prayer warriors for our ministry. By the grace of God we have been able to continue for the last four years. Our ‘Be Bold’ ministry tells us we can have fun being a women with bold styles. Beauty is in our heart. True beauty is our relationship with Him, being a daughter of the King.”
Ladies of all ages walked the runway in fashions for all occasions from Belk’s, Beall’s, Charlie Chic Boutique and Lula Roe (by Chantel Gilmore). The little ladies were so cute doing their runway walks and turns, big smiles on their faces.
“We are so thankful for the support from Jenny Cheek with the Lakeshore Mall for this opportunity. They are our Premier Sponsor supporting us.”
In addition to the fashion show, there were a number of vendor tables with crafts, jewelry, cosmetics, fashions, cookware and cleaning products. One table had volunteer helpers assisting kids making bracelets.
Samaritan’s Purse is getting ready for their holiday drive and had a table with information. “We want people to know about out Operation Christmas Child, our shoebox gift program,” said Darla Bell, Polk County Area Coordinator.
“Samaritan’s Purse has been sending shoeboxes full of gift items, from toys to hygiene supplies, since 1993. We have sent over 168 million boxes to over 160 countries. Many times this is a child’s first ever Christmas gift.” (For more information, please visit their website at www.samaritanspurse.org)
There are many different ministries under BFFAQ including ‘Blessed Dressed.’ As part of this year’s event, Blessed Dressed has a silent auction that is going on until Oct. 15 where you can purchase an elegant gown for a fraction of the cost in a store. These gowns were donated to raise money to continue the ministry. (For more information, please email info@beautyfitforaqueen.com)
Fann offered a prayer for the community, “We invite You into our community and exalted your name. Every young girl here has felt Your love. We hope everyone takes it and becomes a ripple into our community. Be bold for the Kingdom of Jesus Christ and share the gospel.”
Beauty Fit for a Queen is located on the second floor of the Circle Theatre. They have other programs such as their ‘Teen Program” and ‘Mom’s and Prayers” (these are weekly) as well as make-up and hair styling consultations and Teen Volunteers Today.
