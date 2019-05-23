Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “The 18th Abduction” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
3. “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
4. “Redemption” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “Sunset Beach” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)
6. “The Big Kahuna” by Janet Evanovich and Peter Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
7. “Storm Cursed” by Patricia Briggs (Ace)
8. “Neon Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “The Road Home” by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster)
10. “The Guest Book” by Sarah Blake (Flatiron Books)
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
3. “The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook” by Gina Homolka and Heather K. Jones (Clarkson Potter)
4. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
5. “It’s the Manager” by Clifton/Harter (Gallup)
6. “The Moment of Lift” by Melinda Gates (Flatiron Books)
7. “The Rational Bible: Genesis” by Dennis Prager (Salem Books)
8. “The Latte Factor” by Bach/Mann (Atria Books)
9. “Every Tool’s a Hammer” by Adam Savage (Atria Books)
10. “The Greatest You” by Trent Shelton (Thomas Nelson)
Trade paperbacks
1. “The Mueller Report” by The Washington Post (Scribner)
2. “The Mister” by E.L. James (Vintage)
3. “Not Forsaken” by Louie Giglio (B&H)
4. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)
5. “The Tatooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper)
6. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)
7. “The Mueller Report” by Robert S. Mueller III (Skyhorse)
8. “The Death of Mrs. Westaway” by Ruth Ware (Scout)
9. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (Griffin)
10. “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)
For week ending May 18.
