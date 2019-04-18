The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, May 4-5 over the oceanfront in Fort Lauderdale Beach. This will be the first time in over 12 years that the Blue Angels will perform in South Florida.
A Blue Angels flight demonstration exhibits the skills possessed by all naval aviators. The Blue Angels’ C-130, affectionately known as Fat Albert, begins each demonstration by showcasing its maximum-performance capabilities during a ten-minute performance. Following Fat Albert’s performance the six Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornet’s will soar overhead, entering from behind the crowd and announcing themselves with the “sound of freedom!” You’ll see the graceful aerobatic maneuvers of the four-jet diamond formation, in concert with the fast-paced, high-performance maneuvers of two Solo pilots followed by the pinnacle of precision flying, when the solos join the diamond and perform in the six-jet Delta Formation.
The mission of the United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. The team will perform 65 shows in 31 different cities around the United States during the 2019 air show season. The Blue Angels are based at Forrest Sherman Field at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. The squadron spends January through March training at Naval Air Facility El Centro, California for their winter training preparing for the show season.
The 2019 Fort Lauderdale Air Show will also feature a full capabilities demonstration of the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world today.
The F-22 Raptor Demo Team is based at Langley AFB in Virginia. The Raptor’s combination of stealth, supercruise, maneuverability, and integrated avionics, coupled with improved supportability, represents an exponential leap in fighter aircraft capabilities. The Raptor performs both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. The F-22 cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft.
A combination of sensor capability, integrated avionics, situational awareness, and weapons provides air superiority against any threat. The F-22 possesses a sophisticated sensor suite allowing the pilot to track, identify, shoot and eliminate air-to-air threats before being detected. Significant advances in cockpit design and sensor fusion improve the pilot’s situational awareness.
The F-22 has a significant capability to attack surface targets. Munitions are stored internally and use on-board avionics for navigation and delivery. Advances in low-observable technologies, known as stealth provide significantly improved survivability and lethality against any threat.
The F-22 engines produce more thrust than any current fighter engine. The combination of sleek aerodynamic design and increased thrust allows the F-22 to cruise at supersonic airspeeds (greater than 1.5 Mach) without using afterburner — a characteristic known as supercruise. Supercruise greatly expands the F-22’s operating envelope in both speed and range over current fighters, which must use fuel-consuming afterburner to operate at supersonic speeds. The sophisticated F-22 aerodesign, advanced flight controls, thrust vectoring, and high thrust-to-weight ratio provide the capability to outmaneuver all current and projected aircraft.
Visit fortlauderdaleairshow.com for more information.
