James Rogers & Blue Cypress, The Freightliners, and the Heartland Jam Band take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the next Heartland Bluegrass Association’s monthly Bluegrass Bash. The bluegrass music concert is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in the air-conditioned recreation hall at Craig’s RV Resort, a facility seven miles north of Arcadia on U.S. 17.
Admission to the Heartland Bluegrass Bash concert is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. The membership fee to join the Heartland Bluegrass Association is $25 per household per year.
The weekend also offers camping and plenty of bluegrass jamming on Friday and Saturday. A beginner’s bluegrass jam and instrument workshops are featured on Saturday morning.
For more information, call 941-467-2051, visit on the web at www.heartlandbluegrass.org, or email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com
