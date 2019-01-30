Discover Bok Tower Gardens by the light of the Milky Way at the HARMONY Dark Sky Festival & Star Party in February. The evening event includes learning about the night sky with leading astronomers, nocturnal animal encounters, night hikes, and a special astronomy-inspired carillon concert.
Celebrated NASA Astronaut Dr. Story Musgrave will present the keynote address at 4 p.m. entitled “Adventures with Light.”
Central Florida is listed as one of the world’s hot spots for artificial light pollution and the HARMONY Dark Sky Festival & Star Party aims to educate visitors about the natural importance of darkness and how controlling light pollution is vital for all of Earth’s inhabitants. In anticipation of the festival, the level of artificial light above Bok Tower Gardens was measured by an IDA representative and was found to be only three points higher than the darkest point on the globe and the Milky Way was visible to the naked eye.
The Orlando Science Center will be on hand from 6 to 9 p.m. with several displays, there will be a mobile planetarium and other speakers, taking on topics such as space exploration, black holes, Martian agriculture and bats of the world.
The event runs from 4 to 10 p.m. and is included with admission, which is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.