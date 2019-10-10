The Associated Press
NEW YORK — “The Hunger Games” prequel has a title and a book cover.
Suzanne Collins’ “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is due out May 19. Scholastic announced the title along with the cover art, which features the now famous mockingjay symbol, along with a snake.
Collins announced earlier this year that she was revisiting the world of Panem with a new book set before the days of Katniss Everdeen. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” takes place 64 years earlier, during what Collins describes as the Reconstruction period after the war. It starts off on the morning of the 10th Hunger Games competition.
“The Hunger Games” was the first of a trilogy of best-selling books. It led to four blockbuster movies starring Jennifer Lawrence.
