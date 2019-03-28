SEBRING – The Highlands County Audubon Society welcomed guest speaker Dr. Raoul Boughton Tuesday evening for an enlightening presentation about Florida Burrowing Owls.
Boughton is a rangeland and wildlife scientist for the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) Rangeland Wildlife and Ecosystems Program. Originally from Australia, Boughton and his family have been in Florida since 2000, when he first came here to do research on Florida Scrub-Jays.
Boughton has been part of a team studying the Florida Burrowing Owl for several years at various sites across south Florida. Graduate students Elizabeth Rose and Allison Smith have assisted Boughton on the project. The team has focused on owls in rural ranchlands and owls in urban locations.
Burrowing owls can persist with human development within limits. There are 650 breeding pairs in Cape Coral, an area where historically there were no burrowing owls. Development, including drainage and conversion of natural lands to mowed yards created an urban habitat that could sustain the owls, at least for the short term.
However, as the area becomes more urban, with less and less open areas, the birds may eventually be extirpated. The population on Marco Island is experiencing this decline, with only 193 breeding pairs in the area.
While there are burrowing owls in some urban habitats, the species is still declining in many areas across the state and was listed as “threatened” in 2016. Most of the rural populations of burrowing owls occur on grazed pasturelands.
Part of Boughton’s research is determining how much interaction there is between these rural populations and the urban populations. Colored bands have been placed on many birds in order to find out how far they disperse from where they are born. Dispersals of over 100 miles have been recorded. The team also uses GPS harnesses to track movements of birds.
Some species of burrowing owls migrate, but not the Florida species. Florida burrowing owls dig their own burrows and don’t need to rely on existing burrows like the western burrowing owl. Burrows are generally 5-12 feet long and 3 feet deep. They like low grass areas with few trees, so the mowed lawns and grazed pastures, while very different in nature, can both provide owl habitat. Owl pairs usual raise 1-7 fledglings per year. They often “decorate” their burrows with collections of trash, bones, even cow pies.
For more information on burrowing owls, visit http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/uw446. If you would like to know more about the research of Dr. Boughton, visit https://www.rangelandwildlife.com/dr-raoul-boughton.html.
