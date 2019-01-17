The Church of the Brethren was pleased to welcome Tommy Brandt as part of the Holsinger Concert Series at The Palms of Sebring. He is a gifted singer/songwriter who tours the county with his messages of hope, faith and love through his music. He has won multiple ICMA (Inspirational Country Music) awards.
“This performance is part of the Holsinger Concert Series and has been an annual event since 2008,” said Nancy Hawk, Activities Coordinator at The Palms of Sebring. “Aileen Holsinger, a Palms resident, left an endowment to The Palms. She was a music lover so the money has been spent to provide free inspirational concerts to the community. The Church of the Brethren has been the host venue for all the concerts.”
“This is the 60th anniversary year of The Palms and it seemed fitting to have a home town performer,” added Hawk.
Brandt’s mother and step-father have both worked at The Palms.
According to Tommy Brandt Ministries, his current industry awards include 2016 Entertainer of the Year, 2016 Main Stream Artist of the Year, 2015 ICGMA Producer, 2014 ICGMA Living Legend, 2014 ICM Music Evangelist, 2013 ICM Male Vocalist and 2012 ICM Music Evangelist (www.tommybrandt.org).
Brandt sometimes tours with his son, Tommy Brandt II or ‘Brandt’ as he likes to be called. He is only 17 years old and is already a veteran on stage recently making his Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville.
Tommy Brandt visited with guests before the concert. Young Vidalia Turner wanted to have her cap signed. She loves his CDs and music.
“I’m so excited to be here,” said Brandt. “I’m a Sebring High School graduate. My home base is now in Nashville.”
Brandt and his son have both performed at the Grand Ole Opry.
“There’s something about stepping into the circle on stage that gives you chills. My son made his debut there last October the same night as Garth Brooks’ daughter.”
The concert will filled with great music and vocals from father and son. “Thanks for coming out on a football Sunday!”
There was a lot of hand clapping and foot stomping as the Brandt’s worked their magic on stage.
Tommy is a real storyteller and had the audience hanging on his every word. His two favorite songs are “Broken” and “Don’t Let the Sun Set on It.”
“‘Broken’ is my personal testament,” he said. “God says rejoice in times of trials. He does tough love. I kept pushing the line and became broke, homeless and on drugs and alcohol. I was out of control. Then God gave me a spiritual hug and I knew then that He was real.”
Tommy had a rocky relationship with his dad, only reconciling with him shortly before his death. “‘Don’t Let the Sun Set on It’ tells the story of making things right while you still can. You may not get another chance.”
The concert ended with a sing-a-long of well-known hymns. An ice cream social for guests followed at The Palms of Sebring.
