Most people associate Ken Breslauer with Sebring International Raceway, where he’s been director of media and communications and the track historian for a number of years. But Breslauer has other interests and one of those will be the topic of Saturday’s Sebring Historical Society quarterly lunch at the Jack Stroup Civic Center where he will be the guest speaker.
“Florida Roadside Attractions History” will be the topic of Breslauer’s talk. It also happens to be the name of his latest book, which came out last year and is filled with more than 200 pages of photos and information about such places as Silver Springs, Parrot Jungle and Cypress Gardens, along with dozens of places that aren’t quite as famous.
Breslauer is no stranger to speaking to the Sebring Historical Society.
“I’ve done it a couple of times before and it’s a lot of fun,” Breslauer said. “The last three times it’s been regarding the history of the 12 Hours, so obviously this is something a little different. Hopefully there will be some interest in it.”
Due to Breslauer’s position at the Raceway, some people seem surprised to hear that he has other interests and isn’t focused solely on sportscar racing.
“Obviously people associate me with the history of the track,” he said. “My interest in Florida and Florida history goes back longer than I’ve worked at the Raceway. The book is the culmination of one of my interests.”
Breslauer was one of the first people to take a close look at the roadside attractions and he did so from a scholarly perspective.
“What happened when I was in graduate school, my advanced degree is in historical preservation, and my thesis was on preservation strategies for roadside attractions,” he said. “I did this thesis on roadside attractions in the 1990s. In 2003 when Cypress Gardens closed, it caught a lot of people off guard. It got them thinking ‘we need to preserve these attractions; it’s such an important part of our culture, our history.’
“My thesis was one of the first works in that regard. What I did over the past 15 years was convert that into a book. There’s been a lot of interest in the topic recently.
“It is a very interesting part of our history – what did people come to Florida for before Disney?”
As one who was born and raised in Florida, many of the roadside attractions listed in the book are places Breslauer went to with his family as a youngster.
“Even as Floridians, we would always go to Cypress Gardens, Silver Springs, Parrot Jungle,” he said. “I still make an effort to go to some of them: Bok Tower, St. Augustine Alligator Farm. Roughly 85% of them in the book no longer exist in their original form.”
Breslauer said while Walt Disney World is often blamed for the demise of many of the old roadside attractions, that’s not entirely accurate.
“A lot of people unfairly blame Disney,” Breslauer said. “Really, the main reasons are the establishment of the interstate system and the changing tastes of consumers. People are far more interested in being amused, being entertained.”
Breslauer covers roadside attractions up until Disney World opened in 1971, so places such as Solomon’s Castle in Ona aren’t included, but Breslauer said that’s one place that is definitely bucking the trend.
“Solomon’s Castle isn’t too far from Sebring and that’s a place that’s almost thriving,” he said. “It’s become a bit of a cult hangout, especially on weekends.”
One place familiar to Highlands County residents that did make the book is Placid Tower, also known as Happiness Tower or Tower of Peace. The 240-foot tower was constructed in the early 1960s to bring attention to the Town of Lake Placid.
The Sebring Historical Society lunch is scheduled to begin at noon. There is no charge for society members, but they are asked to bring a covered dish for lunch. Guests will be asked for a $5 donation and the event is open to the public.
