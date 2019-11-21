SEBRING — Making his first appearance on the Music in the Park stage, international country music entertainer Brett Baker will bring his road show to Highlands Hammock State Park on Saturday evening, Nov. 23.
Baker, who will play from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., has been a professional singer, musician, and entertainer for nearly 30 years. He created a following this past winter while camping at the park and playing for gatherings hosted by park volunteers who compare him to George Strait. Look for him on Facebook and www.brettstc.com.
Concerts to follow include Ben Prestage on Jan. 11, Smokehouse on Feb. 15, California Toe Jam on March 28, T. C. Carr & Bolts of Blue on April 18 and Toney Rocks on May 23.
Admission is $10 per adult. Accompanied children 12 years old and younger are free of charge. Admission fees apply to both campers and day visitors.
Park entrance fee of $6 per vehicle (up to 8 people) is waived after 6 p.m. on concert nights. Pets are not permitted, so please no dogs.
Music in the Park concerts are sponsored by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park. Concert proceeds benefit park improvements.
The Hammock Inn concession will be open and food vendors will be on site. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and flashlights and enjoy an evening of music under the stars. Call the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094 for more information.
Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.
For a complete list of special events being held in Florida State Parks, visit https://www.floridastateparks.org/park/Highlands-Hammock and check out the Friends of Highlands Hammock Facebook page www.Friendsof HighlandsHammock.org.
