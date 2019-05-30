“Brightburn” is a very different type of superhero film, if you can call it that at all. There are no heroes to be found here. It’s been described as “what would happen if Superman came to Earth and was evil?”
While it does borrow heavily from that character’s origin story, it feels more like a slasher film than a “what if?” story. But in this slasher film, the killer has super powers and his victims don’t stand a chance.
Much like the origin of that red cape-wearing Boy Scout, “Brightburn” opens with a small space ship crash landing in a small Kansas town on the farm of couple Tori (Elizabeth Banks) and Kyle Brewer (David Denman). The pair raises the child, Brandon (Jackson A. Dunn), as their own and for 12 years they are a relatively happy family.
But on his 12th birthday, Brandon begins acting out. He hurts classmates, discovers he can’t be hurt and starts lying. The spaceship that brought him to Earth was locked away in the barn for 12 years but now is communicating with Brandon. As soon as he discovers the truth of his origins, Brandon turns on the humans who claim to love him, leaving much gore and devastation in his wake.
“Brightburn” takes a slasher film approach to the way Brandon stalks his victims and plays with them before going in for the final, bloody kill. And gruesome they are. If the premise doesn’t inform you what you’re in for, you will understand by the time the first kill happens.
Each victim is stalked and terrorized, not unlike most slashers. When the kill comes it comes fast and is loaded with gore and blood. There is one particular scene that involves glass in an eye that will likely either make you cringe or want to vomit. Another one involves Brandon’s uncle Noah (Matt Jones) and was delightfully humorous before it gets jaw dropping gruesome.
If you look past the slasher film setup, “Brightburn” isn’t perfect. Tori and Kyle are less than bright when it comes to being parents, alien baby or not. They talk about loving their son but their actions are those of someone who is pretending to be a parent and would rather not have to be burdened with this strange child.
We are told that up to this point some kids are nice to him while others pick on him, but a super short scene in the classroom is all we get to see. Nothing before Brandon’s 12th birthday is shown to convey to us that he is a normal kid and his parents love him. Consequently, we don’t feel anything for Brandon or his parents. It becomes the cliché “Slasher killer stalks and taunts clueless kids and adults who are only there for kill count.”
“Brightburn” is a great slasher film with plenty of blood and gore to delight fans of the genre. But is lacking the depth and emotion that some may be looking for. There is no good character to root for. There is no one to sympathize with or feel sorry for.
It’s straight up “this 12-year-old has super powers and is going to kill you” and I’m all right with that.
I give this film 4 out of 5 stars for originality and deconstructing superheroes and just being a satisfying slasher film.
“Brightburn” is rated R for horror violence/bloody images, and language; with a running time of 91 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.