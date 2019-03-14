Ford Chip Ganassi Racing driver Ryan Briscoe has a pair of class victories in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts to his credit. But he’d really like one more with his current team, as his two victories have come with Level 5 Motorsports and with his rivals in this year’s 12 Hours of Sebring — Corvette Racing.
“It’s one of those iconic races,” Briscoe said of the 12 Hours. “From a driving standpoint, it’s fun and it’s rewarding.”
Briscoe said the secret is just giving yourself a chance to win at the end, as 12 hours over Sebring’s demanding track will take its toll of both drivers and machine, but it’s also a track he enjoys coming back to each year.
“Every time you come to Sebring it fells like you’re going back in time,” Briscoe said. “It’s very old school, but in a good way. It’s a very exciting and challenging circuit to drive on. I really love the challenge of the different surfaces, the bumps on some parts of the track, the smoothness on some parts of the track.”
Briscoe said the conditions are going to change over the course of the race and nighttime poses a challenge, as Sebring gets very dark.
“As the clock is winding down you can see the bonfires and you can smell something burning in the infield,” he said.
Briscoe enjoys the passion of the Sebring fans and will occasionally make the Trip to Turn 10 if he’s not qualifying to spend a little time with the faithful.
“There are great fans out there,” he said. “They know who you are and they’re really great. You enjoy that part of the atmosphere.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.