The magnificent Pink Floyd are sadly no more. Yet in the shadow of their eclipse stands the behemoth of live spectacle known as Brit Floyd. For six nights in June, Brit Floyd will bring their mammoth tribute to the people of Florida.
The 2019 show, according to Brit Floyd’s website, is it’s most ambitious and best production to date. The tour is a special 40-year anniversary retrospective of Pink Floyd’s iconic album, “The Wall.”
“The Wall,” for those who have been living under a rock, is one of the biggest selling albums of all time. The band will perform highlights from the album as well as songs from “Dark Side Of The Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals,” “The Division Bell” and more.
June 14 has the band performing at The Fillmore Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami. The following night, June 15, Germain Arena in Estero. Jacksonville’s Florida Theater will be the host June 16.
After a day off, Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater will be the sight of the June 18 performance. June 20 will find the band in Orlando for a show at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Rounding out the Florida leg of the tour will be a stop in Pensacola at Saenger Theater on June 21.
All shows start at 8 p.m. with the exception of the Pensacola show which starts at 7:30 p.m.
The amazing, million dollar light show with video and laser projection and it’s huge circular screen and inflatables is itself a sight to behold. The band, including a full compliment of horns and world-class background vocals, is likely the closest you’ll ever come to the original Pink Floyd shows.
Damian Darlington, guitar and vocals, formed Brit Floyd in 2011 after a 17-year stint with Australian Pink Floyd Show, another touring tribute to Pink Floyd.
“It seemed like it was time to move on and do my own Pink Floyd show,” Darlington said. “I certainly learned a lot about how to do this right. I acquired all the skills to put together a Pink Floyd show successfully. It was the right time to step out.
“There is much more attention to detail in every aspect of the show, from the music to the visuals to the lighting,” Darlington told phoenixnewtime.com. “Everything is that much more perfected and there’s a passion coming off that stage.
“There’s video throughout the whole show. It’s an important part of the visual aspect of our show. We’re not using any original Pink Floyd video imagery, but there was plenty of creations by (the late) Storm Thorgerson.” Thorgerson was a long time friend of and collaborator with Pink Floyd.
“There’s CGI animation, recreations of iconic album covers, and you get to see it with a twist from a different angle or 3-D. It’s certainly an integral part of the show. It’s synchronized with the music as well,” Darlington continued.
The extravagant, over-the-top performance that is Brit Floyd is not something one would want to miss. It is musical and visual sensory overload.
For more information visit www.britfloyd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.