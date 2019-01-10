Burns Night

SEBRING — The Celtic American Society of the Highlands will holds its annual Burns Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Sebring Woman’s Club, located at 4260 Lakeview Dr. in Sebring.
The dinner will take place between 6 and 9 p.m. and will be catered by Chef Mac Gentleman, of The Palms of Sebring. The cost is $20 per person and includes your choice of Chicken Marsala or Piper’s Pot Roast, along with salad, smashed potatoes, vegetable, rolls and dessert. Drink is included, but BYOB (setups will be provided).
Entertainment will be provided and an auction of baskets will take place.
Reservations can be made by calling Lynda Brown at 954-931-4542 and must be made by Saturday, Jan. 12.
