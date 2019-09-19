Special to the Highlands Sun
SEBRING — Civil Air Patrol Cadet Master Sergeant Kyle Wilson recently attended training to become a member of the FL-051 squadron Color Guard. The Color Guard Academy that he attended with five of his peers, trains Color Guard teams how to properly present the “colors” at public and private events and also prepares the teams to compete in Color Guard competitions locally and nationally.
Squadron FL-051 Cadet Deputy Commander, 1st Lieutenant Ron Bower was the team escort.
Kyle joined the Civil Air Patrol in February 2018 and through dedication and determination, reached his present rank in August 2019. This is the seventh enlisted grade in the CAP program. At this point, Kyle becomes a senior non-commissioned officer (NCO) and is eligible to hold the position of cadet first sergeant.
Kyle has also attended other training, including a week-long summer encampment at Camp Blanding Joint Training Base, Starke, Florida and he currently represents the Highlands County flight at Group 5 on the cadet advisory council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.