LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is extending an invitation to one and all to participate in a caladium arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival to be held July 26-28. Entries must be made with no less than 80% caladiums in the design. Caladiums are available for design from Bates Sons & Daughters. Prizes, ribbons and people’s choice awards will be given in several categories.
We encourage all children, ages 6-12 to enter a design of their own to be created the day before the event (July 25) at the free workshop from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room. Only children participating in the workshop are eligible to enter. Caladiums will be provided, but the container and other materials must be provided by the participant.
Arrangements must be delivered to the Mid-Florida Credit Union Community Room on Thursday, July 25 from 2:30-4 p.m. (only one entry per person).
You must pre-register by July 19. To register or for information, contact one of the following: Julie Gardner at 702-994-9739 or desertdays@yahoo.com; Paula Fabik at 863-835-2419 or yorkima@comcast.net; Sherry Bowie at 770-605-0277 or sherbow1@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.