LAKE PLACID — Year after year, the Lake Placid Garden Club has participated in the annual Caladium Festival held in the Town of Lake Placid. The event draws a huge crowd, including tour buses from around the state. The Garden Club’s role is to sponsor a floral design contest which is open to club members, the public and children.
The key to entering the competition is that the entry has to be made up of at least 80% caladium leaves. So, each year visitors to the festival get to enjoy a magical variety of novel presentations and to choose the ‘People’s Choice Award.’
This year, LPGC member, Julie Gardener, who has the distinction of being a master gardener, was in charge of the floral arrangement show. She and her volunteers coordinated with the participants and spectators to make the event educational and fun. Gardener was very excited that this was the first time one of the entries was put together by a male, Phil Earnshaw. She also mentioned that there were two new vendors, Florida Boys Caladiums of Lake Placid, and Classic Caladiums LLC, which is located in Avon Park.
Once all the floral masterpieces arrived the night before the festival, they were numbered and displayed on tables to best show them off. Then it was time for the guest judges to do the hard part of deciding on the winners. That task went to Betty Hardy, who manages a florist shop, Marianne Cecere, a master gardener herself, and Effie Voltz, who loves gardening in her yard.
Marcia Price was awarded the third-place honor, Phil Earnshaw, a second-place red ribbon, and one by Andrea Albritton, merited first-place. She incorporated a title ‘Caladiums Fit for a Queen’ into her beautiful floral design. The coveted People’s Choice ribbon was presented to Kathy Sorenson, a first-time participant. Sorenson, who lives in Leisure Lakes, northwest of Lake Placid, said her neighbor suggested she put in an entry. Now, she’s glad she did!
Throughout the weekend of July 26th to the 28th, the exhibit was open to the public, and attracted locals and visitors who got to admire the caladium displays. One couple, Bob and Carol Muir, have been attending the festival for 20 years, since moving to Lake Placid from Fort Pierce. They always make a point of visiting the contest entries and look forward to voting for their favorite.
In case you didn’t already know, Lake Placid has the title of being called the ‘Caladium Capital of the World.’ The conditions and soil in the area are perfect for growing these wonderful bulbs, which are then shipped around the world.
Caladiums bulbs produce a wide range of sizes and vibrant colors. They are categorized in three different styles: fancy leaf, strap leaf, and dwarf. They grow from March until November. In the South, the bulbs can stay in the ground during the winter; but, up north they need to be dug up and stored inside until they are replanted in late spring.
The Lake Placid Garden Club is always proud to be part of the Caladium Festival. But, that’s only one of their many projects and fund-raisers. To learn more about joining these active women and men, you can call Sharon at 863-531-0060. They hold their lunch meetings on the second Wednesday of each month, September through May, at the First Presbyterian Church Hall at 118 N. Oak Ave. in the center of Lake Placid.
