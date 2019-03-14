As we get closer to the mega event that will be “Avengers: Endgame,” there is still one more stop on the Marvel train. That stop would be the recent “Captain Marvel” that released on March 8.
“Captain Marvel” goes back to 1995 to tell us the story of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and how she became the titular Captain Marvel and why she is the one being in the universe that Nick Fury reaches out to at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.”
If you haven’t seen the movie yet, you really should. The origin story of Captain Marvel begins with Danvers working as a member of Starforce, an elite military unit of the alien race called Kree. She gets sent on a mission to track down and take out a Skrull spy on Earth. The Kree and the Skrull are enemies and we are told through the movie that Skrull are bad and Kree are good. Well, righteous is more like it.
On this mission, Danvers runs into S.H.I.E.L.D. agents Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg). Both Coulson and Fury are de-aged by 25 years. It’s a great effect and visually you can’t tell that these are older men enhanced by CGI. It is more obvious in the scenes where Fury is running or fighting. Poor Sam Jackson just can’t get up and go like he used to.
But physical prowess aside, Jackson’s Fury is still great and fun to watch on screen. The pairing of Fury and Danvers is also fun and the actors play it perfect. Even though Brie Larson has only played Carol Danvers this one time, she has managed to do a good job of capturing the character’s personality as well as making us believe in the character.
There are two supporting characters who are also great here. We get introduced to Danvers’ best friend and Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch). Continuing Marvel’s push of strong African-American characters, Rambeau feels like a well-rounded character as soon as we meet her and could hold her own around the likes of Nick Fury and Captain Marvel. I really hope Marvel finds a way to use her again. A sequel starring her and Danvers would be a no-brainer.
The other great character is Goose the cat. Yes, a cat. You have to see it to fully appreciate it but that cat is fantastic. That cat needs to join the Guardians of the Galaxy.
“Captain Marvel” does a great job of not just telling the origin story of a character that will become not just an important character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the most powerful one as well.
Yes, there is commentary to be found on strong women and even immigration, but not to the point that it bogs down what is ultimately a very fun and entertaining movie. Despite its over two hour runtime, the movie never drags but instead zips along and tells a lot of story and never feels rushed.
There are two extra scenes, one mid-credits and one at the very end. The mid-credits scene plays directly into “Avengers: Endgame” but the second scene will make you smile. At least I did.
I give “Captain Marvel” 4 out of 5 stars.
It’s a fun adventure that ties directly into the other movies but can also easily stand on its own.
“Captain Marvel” is rated PG-13 for sequences for sci-fi violence and action, and brief suggestive language; with a running time of 128 minutes.
