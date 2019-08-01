LAKE PLACID — They started arriving early in the morning — every size, every shape, every color, every age, every condition! No, we’re not talking about people here.
They were the antique cars, hot rods, classics, motorcycles, pickup trucks, and muscle cars that evolved into today’s self-drive means of transportation. One by one these beauties circled the pagoda at DeVane Park in Lake Placid on Saturday. It was all part of the 29th annual Car & Bike Show which coincides with the town’s popular Caladium Festival.
Bob Larson, the long-time chairman of this Chamber of Commerce event, spent hours and hours since last year promoting the show. His work paid off. Ninety-eight entries pre-registered. So, he already knew it would be a good day. But by noon, there were 180 vehicles lined up. Larson then declared it was a great day. Plus, somehow the clouds stayed away, and the atmosphere was a happy one for all.
Throughout the show, people drifted away from the Caladium Festival just up the street to stroll through the line-up. “Wow!, “I had one like that!”, “That brings back memories!”, “Oh, look at this beauty!” were all typical responses from the visitors. Entries were divided into 20 divisions for judging purposes; plus, the mayor and the police chief gave out trophies for their personal favorites.
A 1971 Peterbilt truck drew a crowd, with everyone taking pictures of it. A classic 1956 Chevy created a sense of nostalgia, with a car-hop tray hanging off the door, complete with a hamburger, coke, and a hot fudge sundae. A Volkswagen “Peace” bus brought back memories of the ‘hippy’ days. And then, there was a 2004 American Iron Horse chopper motorcycle, loaded with chrome accessories. It truly was a great day!
To add to the excitement, Larson and his volunteers held a 50/50 raffle with $500 in cash and tons of door prizes. Jim Lind was the DJ/announcer all through the day with his ‘Howling at the Moon’ music and comments. Boy Scout Troop 482 from Lake Placid was busy cooking and selling hamburgers. Since it was a hot day, the Bud Light trailer drew a crowd as well. It was a great day!
The majority of the contest entries traveled long distances to display their vehicles — Naples, Fort Pierce, Clewiston, Pembroke Pines, Intercession City were some. Last year, Heather Green, a graphic designer from Clewiston, entered her 1973 Mustang. It was gold with a brown interior. She didn’t win anything. So, she sadly took her car back home and brought it back again this year. This time she won the first-place trophy in her division. The difference was that she changed out the seats to black, and repainted the car white. The judges liked it!
Larson and the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all the people who volunteered their time, contributed materials and donated door prizes to make this car and bike show such a success. It really was a great day!
