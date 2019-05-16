The American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid, hosted a Car Show for the Lake County Cruisers of Highlands County last Saturday. Although the day was quite warm and the lovebugs were swarming, people came out to enjoy the show.
“Our group, the Lake County Cruisers, originated in Lake Placid, but we are countywide,” said event coordinator John Meyerhoff. “We have car shows 8 months of the year, from October to May. This is the last of the season.
“We have a trophy for Cruiser of the month, which is voted on by the car owners at the show. They also get a gift from Bob Siebert Automotive. We are all volunteers.”
Jerry Maurer showed off his bright red 2003 Panoz Roadster, One Off Hot Rod. He says he drives it all over and people know him by his car.
“This was made by Panoz and is the only one of its kind. It was built as an experimental model as they wanted to keep selling this chassis style. When they had to add air bags, it would change the model too much and would be cost prohibitive.”
Sam Wolfe brought his 1966 Austin Mini Pick-Up (1/2 Ton), 998cc, 4-cylindar OHV. It was designed in the 1950’s and was an early front-wheel drive model.
“My father-in-law bought it in 1995. It got pretty beat up as a farm truck. I reworked it and got it cleaned up. It is a right-hand side drive. They still make parts for it in Great Britain.”
Ray Kincheloe brought his tangerine 1964 Corvair Spyder, turbo, 4-speed, custom. The vehicle has less than 70,000 miles, with only 3,000 on the engine.
“It was rebuilt by Boyd Cottington out in California. Coddington was a designer of unique hot rods. The engine is in the back; the trunk it in the front.”
Coddington signature innovations included his custom-fabricated alloy wheels, typically made from a solid aluminum “billet”, an industry first.
Gary and Peggy Pixley displayed their 1939 Pontiac Business Coupe.
“This vehicle is actually 80 years old. I’ve put a lot of work into it. This is my third 1939 Pontiac. I’ve had a 2-door, 4-door and now a coupe. It has a 1978 Trans Am sub frame and 1993 Cadillac taillights.”
Be sure to watch for the Lake County Cruises car shows when they start up again in the fall when the snowbirds return to Florida.
