SEBRING — The 34th Annual celebration of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) brought hundreds to Highlands Hammock Park last Saturday to listen to the heroic stories told by four of the remaining 30 men who worked for the Corps as a way to alleviate the misery of the Great Depression. Their work and the labor of men like them created Highlands Hammock State Park and many other Florida and U.S. parks, all of which honor their legacy.
How did CCC begin and what was the incentive?
When Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected President in 1933 he knew that America needed a way to bring hope and money back to Americans and get the country out of the Depression. Just after40 days into his administration he began the first CCC camps.
In 1935 there were 2,656 camps throughout the US and 505,000 boys age 17-28 worked them. The young men lived with other men, 200 to a barrack. They were offered opportunities for self improvement, physically, mentally and vocationally. Their manual labor helped to conserve the public lands, create parks and replenish soil-eroded farmlands. Others helped to build roads and bridges.
Darrel Smith, who boasts to be the first historian of Highland Hammock State Park, said that the Park was created by the wife of John A. Roebling whose father helped build the Brooklyn Bridge. The family paid $50,000 for the area in 1930. John’s wife Margaret died 23 days after and he memorialized her with the family making further contributions.
In 1934 a CCC camp was established in Sebring and young men helped develop the 9,000 acre park and botanical garden. In 1941, with the looming of World War II the camp closed and the Highland Hammock State Park and Botanical Gardens emerged.
Smith said, “Originally the area was the Florida Botanical Gardens and Aboreteum. The Gardens and Highlands Hammock State Park were the first and second chartered state parks in Florida.
Four of the CCC alumni were on hand Saturday to celebrate and talk to the visitors about the work they did and the lifelong friendships they made. Hank Sulima is age 99. He came from Vero Beach. His Civilian Conservation work took him to Tomahawk, a small town in Northern Wisconsin.
Norman Welch traveled from Hollywood, Florida. He is 96 and worked for the Corps in the Keys in 1939. Terri Anne Rosen brought her 96-year-old grandfather, Herbert Byrd from Clewiston. His work took him to Idaho. Walter Atwood, 97, came from Jacksonville, Florida. In 1940 he did his Civilian Conservation work in Wyoming and Idaho.
Welch said, “We did pick and shovel work. Eventually I got to drive a truck. We made $30 dollars a month and got to keep $5 of it; $25 was sent home to help our families.”
David Schmidt, curator of the Museum for the past five years said there were CCC chapters all over the country. “Every year the boys turned men meet for an annual convention. The last convention drew 30 remaining men and their legacy is being kept alive by family members and historians who attend yearly.”
Last Saturday hundreds of people came from throughout Florida to celebrate the legacy of CCC. It was the 34th Annual Festival here in Sebring.
The day was loaded with presentations by Florida authors, a museum guided tour with curator David Schmidt and his volunteers, as well as one on one conversations with the four men who worked as Civilian Conservationists throughout America in the 1930’s and 1940’s.
The tour guides told of the history of CCC and the many museum displays took the visitors back in history.
There were horse draw carriage rides and tram rides through the park, pony rides, crafts and bicycle rentals. Twenty vendors were offered free space to sell their wares. Long-time spinners, Vickie Conners, of Port Charlotte, and her sister Diane Vautrinot, of Arcadia, brought their spinning wheels and created yarns of all colors. Author Nancy Dale sold the books she wrote about Florida Pioneers. And the Highwaymen artists displayed and sold their paintings.
Betty Ford Smith a retired school administrator took up the hobby of pinecone quilting in 2004 and visitors marveled at the beauty of her work. Cindy Rose has been capturing animals, land and seascapes as a photographer for 15 years. Folks admired and purchased some of her gems.
Blacksmith Albert Rasch spoke of the history of his craft and forged bracelets from the hot metal for the kids. He told the crowds that gathered to watch him, “Many engineering feats of the past were created by blacksmiths. They actually started the Industrial Revolution.”
Featured author and guest speaker, Janie Gould presented, “When Manatees Were Sea Cows: How Floridians Coped When Times Were Hard.” Folk music filled the air with the sound of Grant Livingston, Scotty and Mandy Kromel, Ray Cerbone and Back Porch Revival The sweet smell of James Brown Famous Flaming BBQ drew hungry hogans for lunch.
Many weekend campers who filled the park camp sites over the weekend were not aware that the festival was planned and to their surprise they had a bonus day at the park.
Over 150,000 visit Highlands Hammock State Park every year to walk the trails, view wildlife like exotic birds, otters, armadillos, geckos, turtles, gopher tortoises and a few resident alligators. On rare occasions a black bear or panther can be spotted.
A citizen support group called Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park, Inc. raises money by sponsoring fun runs, tram rides and other events. Their Thanksgiving 5K Turkey Trot is their next scheduled fundraiser.
Docents and other trained volunteers spend hours educating visitors. If interested you can find out more by stopping at the Park and learning how you too can preserve the great history of the CCC as well as help with the park’s upkeep as a volunteer.
Saturday morning began with a downpour, but by 10 a.m. the dark clouds disappeared and the sun came out and so did hundreds of visitors and families who soaked up the history, the trails, the food, and the music. It was a true Festival, honoring men of “The Greatest Generation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.