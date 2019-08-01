SEBRING — The Palms of Sebring staff and residents recently held a high tea to give high honors to four centenarians who reside at the assisted living facility. Family, friends and neighbors got gussied up to celebrate in style, many even wore feathered boas. The table-scapes were complete with china and doilies.
While it may be rude asking a woman her age, once the 100-year milestone has been reached it seems like something to be proud of. Just ask Cecilia Alwine, 101. Alwine is visited by her “guardian angel” every day. They talk and walk and figure out crossword puzzles together. Alwine was married to her husband Paul, a World War II and Korean War bomber pilot. They had two children. Cecilia received the United States Presidential letter and pin for her volunteerism.
Anna Belle Eddy is the spring chicken of the bunch at 100 years young. Eddy was and auditor and bookkeeper with Corning Glass. She retired after 33 years and eventually moved to Sebring in 1993. With a passion for volunteerism, she has been with Habitat for Humanity for 15 years and making dolls for children in the hospital. Her friends from Habitat for Humanity celebrated with her.
John Leatherman was 101 on July 31 and the only male of the bunch — his momma didn’t raise a fool. His age was celebrated as well as his service in WWII. Leatherman had one son, three daughters, 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was a railroad engineer and a bookbinder. His secret to longevity? Probably listening to Motown everyday.
Cathleen “Everybody calls me Sissy” Lee is the most seasoned of the seniors at 103. She will be 104 in November. Lee worked for the government for about 11-and-a-half years in Alabama and Georgia. She moved to Avon Park with the parents and worked for several local and government offices. She even worked at her mother’s restaurant, Mama Lee’s Country Cooking. Her family raised just about all of their food on the family farm in Elba, Alabama. The Palms staff said she loves the Lord and fried chicken and southern fixings.
