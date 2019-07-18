FORT MYERS — Ray Cerbone has come a very long way. He has traveled down many, many roads since that train ride to New York City. He surely didn’t realize it then, but this particular ride would change the course of his life.
There in the city, in a nondescript pawn shop, the guitar that started it all quietly awaited his arrival.
Decades later, on this damp night off the waters of the Gulf Coast, the fruits of singer/songwriter Ray Cerbone’s labors have come to pass. After years of toiling in the trenches, Cerbone was to perform at his own, solo debut CD release party.
Titled, “How Much Time,” the release is chock full of wonderful stories chronicling the songsmiths’ life. Of the 12 tracks, nine are Cerbone originals. Three are interpretations of songs that speak to Cerbone personally. Each of those getting the seal of approval from the original artist.
The performance was held, Saturday, July 13 at the main venue of the Americana Community Music Association (ACMA) inside All Faiths Unitarian Congregation.
It was a special night. As would be fitting for such an occasion, Cerbone and his trio and special guests were magnificent. Many in attendance commented that it was the best performance they had witnessed from the man of the hour.
“I thought it was very reminiscent of when I was younger,” said attendee Amy Ballor. “I used to listen to very soft, soulful type music like what Ray plays. I don’t like to cry in public, but I did cry. It takes a lot to get me to cry.”
“It’s pure energy. It’s so organic and so soulful, you can just feel every note,” added Donald Ballor, Amy’s husband.
Cerbone started the show off solo and opened with the CD opener, “Steel On Wood.” This is the tale of that trip to NYC that started it all.
“I’ve been following him (Cerbone) for two or three years,” Billy Bartholet, a former guitarist himself said. “I think Ray is outstanding. I think he’s a great combination of voice and guitar. He’s well balanced. His projection and everything else is very good.”
The show featured top-notch artists in their own rights. Most of whom appear on the CD. The trio, which Cerbone often performs with were present. They are Gil Jusino on upright bass and Maria Valsi on vocals with Cerbone being the third. Also onstage were Kat Epple on flute and JRobert Houghtaling on mandolin and fiddle. Each of these fine artists greatly added to the whole of an excellent performance.
Cerbone played “How Much Time” in its entirety, closing with the audience-participation and fan favorite, “Cowgirl With The Long Red Hair.”
After a raucous standing ovation, Cerbone treated the audience to the only non-CD track, a rendition of The Youngbloods classic, “Get Together.”
“All this stuff is spontaneous,” Bartholet continued. “There’s a communication going on that’s intuitive. It’s just marvelous when you see it.”
The CD was recorded in Fort Myers, Alva and Lake Placid. For more information or to purchase the CD, go to www.facebook.com/Ray Cerbone- Americana And More or www.facebook.com/B Side Lake Music.
You may also reach Cerbone via email at: wysteria@comcast.net.
For more information on the ACMA, go to www.americanacma.org.
