LAKE PLACID — Ray Cerbone has been on a mission. A journey if you will. That journey is nearly complete.
For years he has been painting murals of his life through his immense talents as a singer/songwriter. Finally, Cerbone is set to release his first solo project, the self-produced, “How Much Time” towards the end of the month.
“The sum of the songs were written around 2011-2012,” Cerbone recalls. Of the 12 songs, nine are originals and three are interpretations of other artist’s work.
“I’ve been working on the CD, recording it, for well over two years.
Actually, one of those recordings is three years old. ‘Next Best Western’ which was done totally live by myself and my trio. It was done in my studio in my (former) home in Port Charlotte. We did that live that many years ago and preserved it. I wanted to use it, just the way it was.”
The singer/songwriter had a clear vision of exactly how he wanted this project to be handled.
“To me, this kind of music needs to be appreciated in as live a feel as possible. So I wanted to maintain that. I didn’t want the vocals over compressed. I didn’t want the instruments or the playing so clean that it just sounds like a mechanical note coming out of a machine.
“I wanted you to hear fingers on strings and on fretboards. I wanted you to hear breath where breath was taken. Everything has a live vibe and a live feel because we kept it as live as we could on the record.”
The recording was done in four different studios. “I recorded at The Vibe in Fort Myers, EQ in Fort Myers, Studio Nine out of Alva, Florida and then I also recorded with Shiney New Studios which is Roy Schneider’s studio where he records all his CDs. That is also in Fort Myers.
“I wanted this CD done as live performances, done in the rooms that we did them in. So you’ll have a different sound, a different feel. There are three different guitars that have three different voices. Again, I didn’t want to use three different guitars and have them all sound like the same guitar. I wanted people to listen and say, ‘that sounds like a different guitar,’ and have that guitar’s voice present.
“Every song has its own feel, every studio gave every song a little different feel. I was going for that and I was happy with the results.”
The Cerbone trio consists of Maria Valsi on backup vocals and Gil Jusino on Upright Bass as well as Cerbone. The CD also includes some special guests including world-class flautist Kat Epple, an Emmy and Peabody award winner.
Roy Schneider can be heard on various tracks. “Roy is an amazing musician,” Cerbone says. “He appears on several tracks playing dobro, a little bongo, and playing the melodica.”
J. Robert Houghtaling appears on fiddle and Kim Mayfield and Sebring resident Christine Scholtus provide additional vocals.
You can pre-order Ray’s CD on his site, Ray Cerbone — Americana and More on Facebook. Or B Side Lake Music on Facebook. “Go on there, message me, you pay through PayPal through my email which is wysteria@comcast.net — $15.00 six-panel CD cover. Something to look at, something to read.”
Cerbone can be seen in June at a house concert in Sebring. Stay tuned to his Facebook pages for updates.
July 13 will be the official release party for the CD. The event will be held at the ACMA Listening Room at All Faiths Church in Fort Myers. The address is 2756 McGregor Blvd.
