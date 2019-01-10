SEBRING — A small group of very lucky people will be in for a rare treat Saturday, Jan. 19. Singer/songwriter Ray Cerbone will be performing in the intimate setting of a house concert for the first show of its kind in Sebring for the gifted performer.
The evening starts at 6 p.m. with a “meet, greet and mingle.” Cerbone will perform from 6:30-8:15 p.m. A donation of $15 per person is requested. Also, bring your favorite folding chair and some finger food to share. The event will be held indoors and is BYOB. Coffee and water will be provided.
Following Cerbone’s performance there will be an after show music jam. While this will not be an open mic, musicians are encouraged to bring their instrument and join in.
The show will be hosted by Larry Loveless. This will be his first-ever house concert.
“We’ve been going to the Sunset Grille for almost a year now, playing on Sundays,” Loveless says as he explains his motivation for starting his house concert series. “We were all sitting around the round table and it just came up that these musicians are travelling through the state, going from gig to gig, and it would be convenient for them to stay with local musicians, spend the night and then go on to their next gig. So Ray and I just decided to go for this.”
“As laid back as it is,” said Cerbone as he explained the house concert experience, “it is a very, very personal experience. The audience is sitting right there, in your face. You’re in someone’s home. House concerts are fun. I’m very glad Larry is doing this.”
Cerbone is a Lake Placid resident and an accomplished Americana music artist. When not working on his solo career he records and tours with the blues rock group Apocalypse Blues Revue. He is also one of the founding members of Americana Community Music Association (ACMA) based in Fort Myers.
Cerbone began playing guitar in the 1960s and early ‘70s folk scene. However it wasn’t until about seven years ago that he put his nose to the grindstone and began to pursue his music in earnest.
The tunesmith has made great strides in this relatively short time, having released two CDs with ABR, as well as continuously performing and writing with the band and as a solo artist. His debut CD is tentatively scheduled to be released sometime around February or March.
You will get a sneak preview of many of Cerbone’s new songs as this performance is a showcase of his solo Americana roots music.
Other upcoming house concerts hosted by Loveless include Muriel Anderson, Monday, Feb. 18 and Reckless Saints, Saturday, March 16.
For more information, directions, reservations and accessibility requests, contact and RSVP Larry Loveless at 636-542-0319 or LarryL60@yahoo.com.
For more information on Ray Cerbone, see him on Facebook at Ray Cerbone-Americana And More, or at Rafer John.
