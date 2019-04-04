SEBRING — Five local non-profit organizations battled for the title of In Sync Champion at the Circle Theatre on Friday night. Each non-profit lip synced to two different songs, and the performances ranged from light hearted and hysterical to profound and inspiring.
The Champion for Children Foundation won the battle for In Sync Champion, along with a $1,000 prize, and Choices Family Resource Center won second place, which came with an $800 prize.
For a mere $20, the fundraiser provided a night of enjoyable entertainment and finger foods. The live performance topped any feel good movie experience, because the performances not only warmed hearts, they also raised money to impact lives in Highland County and around the world in Ethiopia.
Representatives from each of the five different non-profits discussed the missions of their organizations and their hopes and dreams for the future.
Champion for Children Foundation informed the audience that the poverty rate in the community was 33 percent, and the organization focused on abuse and neglect prevention programs and early intervention services to children and families. The organization helps approximately 4,000 children and youth every year.
Choices Family Resource Center has been serving the county for approximately 17 years and offers free resources to women in an unplanned pregnancy. For example, the organization provides free pregnancy tests, counseling, car seats, cribs, maternity clothes and parenting education courses. The organization hopes to provide medical care, including sonograms, in the near future.
Hope Haven Transitional Housing helps homeless individuals find shelter, employment, direction and hope. The organization is most excited about its plan to build tiny homes, complete with kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms.
Mason G. Smoak Foundation, a faith-based organization, was founded in 2008 after the tragic death of Mason G. Smoak. The foundation focuses on education, environmental stewardship and leadership. Each year, 27 non-profits receive assistance from this foundation.
The Selamta Family Project is based in Lake Placid, but its outreach is in Ethiopia. The organization addresses the orphan crisis in Ethiopia, where over 5 million children have been orphaned or abandoned. The ministry unites eight to 10 children in one home with a Selamta-trained mom. Children grow up in a family unit and are helped to reach independence.
The Selamta Family Project sang a fitting song, “We Are Family,” as they showcased pictures of families in Ethiopia and danced in 70s themed costumes. Cindy Garren, a judge, said, “I loved the 70’s costumes and how they tied the song and costumes to the mission of the organization.”
Choices Family Resource Center lip synced “Do Something” by Matthew West, and encouraged participants to hug, adopt, feed, donate, mentor, or love people in our community and find one of the five organizations to support. Janice Walker, a judge, said, “It was powerful. Loved that song.”
The Champion for Children Foundation impressed the crowd with its lip synced version of “Roar,” where children were dressed up in various animal costumes and a small dog made a guest appearance as Simba the Lion. Garren said, “What’s not to like. You have little dogs and little kids.”
Hope Haven Transitional Housing’s rendition of “Let It Go” from “Frozen” with three inflatable blue guitars and an inflatable keyboard was a crowd pleaser. Emcee Don Elwell said, “This performance was Walt Disney meets Mega Death.”
Mason G. Smoak Foundation’s lip sync of “This Is Me” spoke of overcoming adversity, and the teenage girls demonstrated superb acting skills. Phil Attinger, a judge, said, “You owned that stage.”
“Couldn’t have topped tonight’s emcee, judges, and enthusiastic audience,” Carissa Marine, CEO of Champion for Children Foundation, said.”A huge thank you to Mike Souther and all teams and brave participants willing to partner together to put on a great show. Truly highlights how blessed we are to live and serve in Highlands County.
“We are thrilled and honored to have won this year’s Lip-Sync battle,” Marine said. “Thank you for all the extra cheers and support. Always up for some friendly competition, and the teams keep raising the bar.”
“My family and I had a great time and were really impressed with the performances!” Mike Souther, event sponsor and owner of Souther Signs, said. “The theatre was packed, it’s inspiring to see the community supporting this event and these incredible organizations.”
