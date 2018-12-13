SEBRING — The Sebring Christmas Carousel of Lights has added a Mrs. Claus to the Santa picture taking event, which is available each night from 6-9 p.m from now until Dec. 24.
The visits with Santa are free, but the Circle has a couple of new Santas playing the role this year. In addition, Mrs. Claus now sits by Santa’s side. She will be available most nights, but Santa will be available every night.
Visitors can enjoy their memories with a Kodak-quality photo in a holiday folder for $7. A photographer will take the picture and print it for people while they wait. If parents want to take pictures with their phones, the fee is reduced to $3.
To enjoy the luxury of a short line, visitors may wish to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus Sunday through Thursday. The wait times are longer on Friday and Saturday.
Although the holiday season is busy, people can only have photos made with the Santa and Mrs. Claus until Dec. 24. On Dec. 25, the Grinch will take the stage and pose with participants for pictures.
The Sebring High School Jingle Bell Players, eight characters in all, are also at the Circle seven days a week from 6-9 p.m. “This has been very popular,” Jon Spiegel, event organizer, said. “It’s a great photo or video opportunity. They are very animated. They are doing this as a grade for drama class.”
Sebring Christmas Carousel of Lights will not be open, because the lights turn off when the ground is wet. The breakers trip when there is rain.
