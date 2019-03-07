The art of china painting began in 618 A.D. It is a carefully balancing of mixtures and pigments that make the art one of the most diverse and desired art forms of all time.
Last Saturday hundreds of beautiful pieces were on display at the Lake Placid China Painters Show at the Caladium Co-op on Lake Placid’s Interlake Blvd.
Club President Willie Fox summed up the show. “It gives our guests a chance to try, look and buy.”
Joan Dunn was ready as the doors opened at noon. She gave a ticket for a chance to win a China piece, donated by the artists, to every arriving guest. A new piece was given away every half hour.
Sarah Wallis came to the show at the recommendation of friends. The Indiana snowbird summed up the show this way. “The art work is breathtaking. The detail is simply astonishing.”
Raffle tickets were sold for a chance to win and take home one or more of the 20 precious pieces created by club members. The profits from the raffle support a yearly scholarship given to a Sebring or Lake Placid Senior planning to attend college and major in or take courses in art.
China painting teacher Kaye Renshaw taught Patty James from Ortona and many other guests how to create China art. This writer enjoyed a lesson by Elaine Abler. Abler also had many of her items on display. Her painting of two Koi was gorgeous. “I would not sell it for anything,” she said.
Renshaw raised three boys. “After I raised them it was time for mommy. China painting is what I chose as a hobby.” Her golden bowl was a featured item on display. When asked how much she would sell it for, she said, “Nothing less than $500.”
Dreana Compton, a noted artist added baking to her repertoire. Her homemade nut cake dessert was a piece of art and scrumptious as well. it was one of a table full of delicious treats enjoyed by the attending guests.
Ninety-eight year old Polly Moody stopped by the show. She still paints every week as she has done for 20 years. And past Club President Margaret Nipper, 92, sold raffle tickets. She has been a China Painter for over 20 years as well. Her other hobbies, still enjoyed, are motorcycle driving and her rides across Lake Placid on her jet ski.
Vicki Hostetter a snowbird from Michigan, purchased two paintings, one of an owl, the other of two cows. “”I have a friend who loves cows and I may surprise him with the cows.”
Mary LaMorte displayed her “man in a tall hat” piece which won First Place and Best of the Show at the recent Lake Placid Arts & Craft Country Fair.
Canadians Ed and Wendy Klassen were in Florida to do volunteer work. They heard of the town of murals. After viewing the 47 murals, plus the new one being painted on the outside library wall, visited the China Painting Show. They loved the art and the delectable treats.
The Lake Placid China Painters meet the second Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. Join them to discover and try this lovely art form. They meet at the Caladium Co-Op at 132 Interlake Blvd in Lake Placid and you will be most welcomed. You can reach them at 863-465-0854 or 863-840-1233.
