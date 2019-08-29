No other county takes care of their own like Highlands County. It doesn’t matter who you are, you just matter. The Highlands County Farm Bureau took care of their good friend by hosting a BBQ lunch fundraiser for Rob Bullock last Saturday.
“Rob was in the hospital for over four months,” said Susie Whitehouse. “He’s home now. We’re trying to help him and his family offset some of their medical expenses. He is a member of the Farm Bureau and was instrumental in starting the Young Farmer and Rancher Program for Highlands County. He is also the Volunteer Fire Department captain for Highlands Lakes.”
“I’m so grateful for my family’s support and also extremely appreciative of everyone’s support through my rehab and the long road I have ahead,” said Bullock, according to Whitehouse.
Bullock is also a longtime volunteer with the local FFA (Future Farmers of America) and the state associations he belongs to.
The special meal included pulled pork, potatoes, green beans and cookies. The volunteer groups set-up a drive through in the parking lot of the Bert Harris Agricultural Center. There were stations for ticket purchase, ticket redemption and meal delivery.
The Farm Bureau sold tickets at the first station, County Commissioner Don Elwell took the tickets and let the third station, delivery, know how many meals to deliver to the next vehicle.
The delivery station was handled by the FAA groups from Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid along with the Women’s’ Committee for the Farm Bureau. Bullock is an alumni of the Sebring FAA.
The men were the cooks, handling the grill, smoker and steamers. Young men from the Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers, from Highlands and Hardee counties were helping with the food preparation.
Frank Youngman, Highlands County Farm Board president, provided oversight of the cooks.
“We’re so thankful for all the volunteers who came out today to honor Rob and also to Extension Director Lori Herner, who allowed us to use the Agricultural Center for today’s event. Also thanks to Rebekah Wills, Career and Technical Education director.
“Rob is part of the State Leadership group with District 6 for the Highlands County Young Farmers and Ranchers, and has helped so many young people in our community.”
Donations can be made at Wauchula State Bank under “Rob Bullock Benefit Fund,” with checks payable to Rob Bullock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.