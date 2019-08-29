SEBRING — Christ Fellowship Church opened their doors to the children in the community last Saturday afternoon. Some kid’s came with their mom’s or grandma’s, while others came with their whole family. All were welcome for fun, games, storytelling and dinner.
“We don’t seem to have a lot of kid’s in our church family,” said Senior Pastor Robert Mathews. “We’re trying to make in-roads to bring more young people into our church. They’re all welcome here.”
While the church started filling up with attendees, Pastor Esa Ontermaa was having fun playing with Andy Lopez, Payton Carrozza and Skylar Carrozza. Other children had fun playing with balls and meeting new friends.
Fuzzy and Hambone, also known as Sandy and Paul Hinman respectively, are two specially trained clowns from Toby’s Clown School in Lake Placid. They told bible stories and led a sing-a-long.
“We’re trying to help bring in the children with our events, bring them into the warmth of the fellowship. We want to make a difference in people’s lives,” said Hambone.
Pastor Ontermaa, who is originally from Finland, said the welcome prayer. He introduced Fuzzy and Hambone to everyone.
Hambone told the story of Noah’s Ark. You could tell he was sincere as the children listened quietly. Fuzzy told the story about the armor we wear inside to protect ourselves. She used props to explain about faith, peace, righteousness and truth.
“This is my righteous armor of God. I have my helmet, belt, breast plate and the bible for protection,” said Fuzzy. “They had bullies back then, just as we do now.”
Fuzzy offered flower pens to all of the children, asking them to give the gift to the person that brought them to the event. She offered children rainbow suckers, to represent the rainbow that was seen by those leaving Noah’s Ark after the flooding rains.
Games were then held while Sade Onermaa and Liz Robidoux prepared a delicious and nutritious meal of lasagna and rolls for the attendees.
The Church will be holding these events once a month. Please contact Christ Fellowship Church for their next event. They are located at 2935 New Life Way in Sebring.
