NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Christian singer-songwriter Briana Domenica recently released “Invisible,” the first and very powerful single off her forthcoming CD, Warrior in Me, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2020. She also released the corresponding acoustic video, which was filmed live at My Blue Heaven Studio just outside of Nashville and was produced by industry veterans Jeff McMahon and Troy Castellano.
The track, which is now available through all streaming platforms and digital retailers, was written by Domenica and Grammy-nominated Christian singer-songwriter, Nathan Woodard (Gordon Mote), recorded and produced by Wayne Hood and Keith Ridenour for Red One Music Group and Markee Studios in Deefield Beach.
The song comes from a very emotional place, allowing listeners to learn more about Domenica’s difficult upbringing where she was not only bullied throughout school but was also faced with the suicide of three members of her family. This left the young singer devastated and having days where she wanted to be invisible. However, as Domenica grew older, she learned how to navigate that negativity and turn it into something positive to help others.
“’Invisible’ is the first first song I have released in over two years, and it is so deeply personal for me. There have been times in my life when I have felt so invisible, but I’ve learned that there is a God who sees me and loves me so much.” Domenica added, “My prayer for this song is that it touches people’s hearts, and if they are feeling that way, they know they are worthy, loved, and more than enough.” This track captures all of this and more with its depth and haunting music.”
“Music is one of my greatest passions, but I am also deeply passionate about suicide prevention and awareness after losing several loved ones to suicide including my brother, and I have also struggled with suicidal thoughts myself. In an attempt to turn family heartache and tragedy into something good, I started my 501c3 (Angel in the Sky) in May of 2016. My hope is to raise awareness and to help save lives through prevention, education, and the power of music.” Angel in the Sky was also named after the first single off of her debut EP, Shine.
Domenica was born in Falmouth, Massachusetts and raised in south Florida (Lighthouse Point) where she splits her time between Nashville. She started performing at a very early age, and it was in second grade when she was cast in a school play that her musical career began to blossom as she realized it was her calling to be on stage. These opportunities provided Domenica with an outlet enabling her to strengthen her skills and to express herself. Following 10 years of classical voice training, the young songstress ventured into other genres and eventually found her passion in Contemporary Christian music, which was a natural.
By the time Domenica was 17, she knew music was her destiny. Her drive, determination, talent and faith paved the way and she was blessed with amazing opportunities at a young age including singing at Carnegie Hall and in Disney’s “Candlelight Processional at Epcot.” Music has also taken her to places she never could have imagined. Domenica has toured Prague, Vienna, Poland, England, Holland, and Belgium for The Make-A-Wish Foundation. These opportunities made her that much more passionate about further developing her skills.
Shortly after graduating high school, Domenica seriously started pursuing her dreams. She especially loves writing songs. Every time she puts pen to paper, she truly gives listeners a piece of her heart and a look into her soul, in hopes of inspiring and relating to others through the universal language of music. Her songs are centered on her life experiences and her faith. She has also contributed her talents to some great causes such as Heart for Recovery, Love in Action and other various local community events.
Domenica is getting ready to take her show on the road. She has a positive and encouraging message for all ages and wants to use her music to make a difference in the lives of others. She will also be heading back into the studio to record one of her original Christmas songs, “O Night Divine,” co-written with Donna DeSopo and Scott Barrier and produced by Grammy award-winning musician Nate Cornell (For King and Country) to be released in November.
