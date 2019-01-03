“Bon Pasco” is “Merry Christmas” in the Papiamento language. Papiamento is unique to the islands of Aruba and Curacao and has an Afro-Portuguese Creole origin. The other local language is Dutch, which has a great influence on the island.
The holiday season in Aruba and Curacao begins with the arrival of Sinterklauss, the Dutch version of Santa Claus. He and his helpers, called the Zwarte Piets, arrive in Aruba by boat. Thousands of children sing songs and anxiously await their arrival at the dock.
Sinterklauss has a traditional white beard, a red bishop’s robe and hat and carries a gold staff know as a crosier. He brings with him his big book with the names of all the children and whether they have been naughty or nice.
The Zwarte Piets dress up with black faces and red lips, curly wigs and 16th century clothing. They provide entertainment as they throw candy and gingerbread cookies to the crowd.
On the evening of Dec. 5, St. Nicholas Day, children write a note for Sinterklauss telling them what they would like in their shoes. Their shoes are set outside the house and if they have been good, he fills them with gifts and sweets when they awake.
The blue horses (Paardenbaai) of Aruba are a part of the downtown celebration. There are eight ceramic sculptures in Oranjestad that play an important part in Aruban history. The paso fino breed was left behind by the Spanish and the downtown bay is where they would swim ashore from the boats.
During the holiday season you will hear a variety of music around the island including Christmas carols and Gaita, which is a style of Venezuelan folk music. (Aruba and Curacao are just off the coast of Venezuela in South America).
Aruba has its own unique music called “Dande.” The sounds of Dande welcome in the New Year. The origin of this type of music, played on the maraca, cuarta and tambu, comes from the liberated slaves who welcomed in the New Year playing the tambu (a type of drum).
A typical Christmas meal can include glazed ham, stuffed turkey, chicken with raisins and rice, pumpkin soup, oliebollen and sult. Oliebollen are a type of Dutch donut with powdered sugar; sult is a spicy dish whitch is pickled with onions, vinegar and peppers.
Desert includes dark fruit cake, pistachio cake, panettone (sweet bread), pan de jamon (Venezuelan Christmas bread), chuculati pinda (hot sweet peanut drink) and ponche crema (Caribbean egg nog).
Curacao celebrates Christmas much the same as Aruba. The colored lights of the beautiful Handelskade (the historic waterfront strip) at night make the Willemstad harbor glow even brighter during the holidays.
In Curacao, the children leave treats out for the white horse that Sinterklauss rides. Carrots, hay or grass are replaced by candy and gifts for the children. They get to celebrate Christmas twice as they also celebrate the newer Christmas where Santa Claus arrives in a sleigh with gifts for them.
Music in Curacao includes Dutch, Spanish and English Christmas songs, African tambu music and Venezuelan aguinaldos. They are often sung by groups to spread joy throughout the neighborhood.
Special holiday foods are ayacas (tamales wrapped in plantain leaves, stuffed with spiced meats), pan de jamon (the Curacao version is stuffed with ham, olives and raisins) and bolo pretu (black cake – fruit cake laced with liquor).
The Turks and Caicos are further north, but are a truly magical place during the holidays. Christmas lights and trees are all over the island. An annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Grand Turk is a holiday tradition.
After Christmas Day in the Turks and Caicos, the winter celebration kicks off with the Maskanoo parade on Dec. 26. This event is deeply rooted in the African tradition and is a masquerade festival. It is a tradition from the African slaves that were brought to the island in the 1700 and 1800s to work at the salt plantation.
The parade follows a route along the waterfront and features bright, feathery costumes, glittery masks and rhythmic drum beats. The celebrations take place on Grand Turk and Middle Caicos.
New Year’s Eve in the Turks and Caicos starts off with an island tradition called “Old Year’s Eve.” The island dwellers, most of whom are Catholic, attend church. The church bells ring out into the night to bring good luck and prosperity to all in the New Year.
The Caribbean islands are always beautiful, but more so during the holidays. Aruba has a saying that resonates their joy year-round — “Un Dushi Aruba” which means “A Sweet Aruba; We are one happy island.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.