Fall Festival Trunk or Treat
SEBRING — Covenant Presbyterian Church and Sunridge Baptist Church will host a Fall Festival Trunk or Treat from 5:30-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4500 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd. in Sebring. There will be hayrides, a bounce house, games, snacks, candy and more. Free family fun for kids of all ages. Friendly costumes please. For information, call 863-385-3234 or visit cpcsebring.org.
Trunk or Treat at First Baptist
SEBRING — First Baptist Church of Sebring will host a Trunk or Treat from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at the church, 200 E. Center Ave. next to Sebring Middle School. There will be games, inflatables and free food. Fun for the whole family.
Trunk or Treat
SEBRING — Sebring First Assembly will host a Trunk or Treat from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the church, 4301 Kenilworth Blvd. Kid-friendly decorated trunks, cotton candy, popcorn and lots of candy.
Spring Lake Trunk or Treat
SEBRING — Spring Lake United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the church, 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles trunks, etc. with child friendly decorations and hand out factory wrapped candy. If participating, please be at the church by 5:30 p.m. We invite trick or treaters to enjoy this fun and safe event!
St. Catherine’s Fall festival
SEBRING — St. Catherine’s School will hold their Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2835 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. Decorate a pumpkin, hay bowling, decorate a cupcake, Halloween ring toss, bounce house, slide, face painting and more. There will also be raffles with prizes as well as a costume contest with cash prizes. Admission is $5 and tickets include hot dogs, chips and a drink.
AP Lakes Fall Festival
AVON PARK — Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church will host a Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 2600 N. Highlands Blvd. There will be food trucks, a Trunk or Treat (requires sign up), games, live music and a costumed cake contest (requires sign up). This is a family event. Children are encouraged to wear costumes and must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Costumes that are gory, scary or inappropriate are prohibited. For information, call 863-452-6556.
Fall Festival Trunk or Treat
SEBRING — Covenant Presbyterian Church and Sunridge Baptist Church will host a Fall Festival Trunk or Treat from 5:30-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4500 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd. in Sebring. There will be hayrides, a bounce house, games, snacks, candy and more. Free family fun for kids of all ages. Friendly costumes please. For information, call 863-385-3234 or visit cpcsebring.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.