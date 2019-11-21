SEBRING — Blough Hall, at the Sebring Church of the Brethren, was filled with people searching for treasures and gifts while enjoying the delicious German foods and cakes. For those who preferred American food, there were plenty of other choices as well.
The smells of grilling bratwurst filled the air and drew people over to see what they could bring home for dinner. Guests could also sit at a table with new friends and enjoy their meal there while enjoying some great music.
Grilled bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad, German red cabbage, and German Chocolate cake were available. Also, sloppy joes, hot dogs, homemade soups and a variety of desserts.
Did you know that German Chocolate Cake is not really German? It was originally called ‘German’s Chocolate Cake’ after the English chocolate maker, Samuel German. In 1852 he developed a dark baking chocolate that formed the basis of the cake.
General Foods dropped the possessive form (German’s to German), giving it the false impression of a German origin. Whatever the origin, it is still a favorite of everyone with its chocolaty cake with pecan coconut frosting.
The tables were piled high with all kinds of things, thanks to donations from the church members and the community. Small furniture items, books, table games, kitchen items, doll, small toys, holiday decor and more were all on display for browsers and buyers.
One of the more unique items was a white bench made from a Jenny Lind Baby Crib.
Linda Schaaf bought a board game and a cooking griddle for herself. “I still love playing board games.”
Teresa Latham bought a doll, some books and jewelry. “I bought some things for me to enjoy.”
Jean Shaughnessy picked up some farm themed items. “I picked out these hats, some decorations with horses and cows, and the big green hat!”
Bob and Peg Teegardin enjoyed a dinner of brats, sauerkraut, red cabbage, German potato salad and strudel. “Everything’s really good, especially the potato salad.”
While people ate, they could enjoy the music of the Stanley Brothers, Christopher and Steve. They sang and played favorites on guitar.
Desserts were piled high and included Chocolate Krinkle, Snickeroos, German Chocolate and Pumpkin Whoopie Pies and other favorites including apple and pumpkin pie.
