SEBRING — The green house on Lakeview Drive, which is part of the (HAL) Highlands Art League’s ‘Artist Village’, is the home of the Clovelly House. It’s warm, welcoming and historic and houses a wealth of beautiful art works by local artists.
The Clovelly House has an interesting history. It was owned by General Higgins, who was the first General of the Salvation Army in Sebring, and was introduced to the area by our town’s founder, George Sebring.
Higgins’ daughter, Joan Higgins Hart, resides in Avon Park. She has helped with the building renovations with assistance by the Sebring Redevelopment Agency (CRA).
The historic Clovelly House is a gallery and a gift shop now. Inside you will find works of art by our talented local artists in mediums such as watercolors, oil, acrylics, graphics as well as photography, wood, glass, sculpture and jewelry items.
Pam Jessiman displayed her photography exhibit. Her work ‘Bok Tower’ is in the front entryway over the fireplace.
“I was inside the tower looking out. It was a great shot, looking from the inside out, beckoning you to enjoy the gardens. I like to get a 3-D look and love photographing nature scenes.”
Beth Brown does some beautiful and unique works in Resin Art. This is a fluid art form, not an exact art. You start with an idea but the resin will move and flow as it cures.
“I love the details and depth you are able to achieve when using different pigments and powders. I add crystals, crushed glass, sand, shells, precious stones and more to get different patterns and effects.”
Theresa Roman showed her piece called “Best Buds.” This was created with a lot of emotion.
“The artists in the painting are Mary Lou Herald and Selene Spence. I took a photo of them at the Artist Exhibit in Avon Park. Selene recently passed away. The painting of the two close friends is special. I made it for Mary Lou so she could look at it and smile at her friend every day.”
Karisa Jessiman, Pam’s daughter, is also an artist.
“I like flowers and butterflies and anything nautical,” she said. “I like to use textured paste and like using acrylics and watercolors.”
Marlene Baldassarre and her husband Italo, from Niagara Falls, were here browsing the gallery.
“These are such beautiful works,” said Marlene. “We’re here from Niagara Falls. I’m trying to get used to the culture shock after New York. The quiet here is so different.”
Works are rotated every three months to keep the exhibits fresh and exciting. You can visit the Clovelly House from Thursday – Saturday, from 10am-2pm, beginning November 15th. The artists who will be hosting during these times are very knowledgeable about the gallery art.
As a bonus, the gallery will also be open one hour prior to performances at (HLT) Highlands Lakeside Theatre, which is just down the street. You can browse the gallery, see the beautiful sunset on Lake Jackson and enjoy the show.
The Clovelly House is located at 1971 Lakeview Dr. in downtown Sebring. Their website is www.highlandsartleague.org
