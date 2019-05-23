FRIDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Fish fry with baked fish, chicken tenders at 4:30 p.m. George & Gwen 6-9 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Auxiliary dinner Phillies 4-6 p..m. Karaoke by LT. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sons snack bar 5-7 p.m. Karaoke by Phil’s Harmonics 7 p.m. to close. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Food. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Best pizza in town 5-7 p.m. Tom McGannon 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Post dinner quarter chicken with macaroni salad, carrots and roll $8 at 5:30-7 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bar poker 2:30 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Fish/steak/shrimp dinners 5-7 p.m. Karaoke 6-9 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Dance only $3. Music by Dan Patrick 6:30-9:30 p.m. Public welcome. Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Kitchen open. Lora 7-10 p.m. Karaoke. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Phil & Cheryl. Texas hold’em 2 p.m. Shuffleboard tournament. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Pool at noon. Happy hour 2-4 p.m. JT & Crew fish fry 5-7 p.m. 50/50 8 p.m. Frank E 6-9 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Shuffleboard scrambles 9 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. table tennis 3:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. Free sessions for NEW members only. The public is welcome. Call 863-385-8118.

Writers Roundtable — The FWA group Writers Roundtable meets 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Avon Park Public Library. A topic oriented/discussion group. Must be 18. Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.

Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Free movie night first and third Friday each month at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. movie at 7:30 p.m. Good News Cafe will be open.

SATURDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Corvette car show. Chips ahoy 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Auxiliary burgers 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — SAL breakfast 8-10 a.m. Roadkill 3 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Wild card bar poker 4:30-6:30 p.m. Queen of hearts 7 p.m. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Karaoke by Harley 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bar poker 4 p.m. Philly cheese steak sandwich 5-6:30 p.m. Cowboy 6-9 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Check at Post for food. Breakfast 8-11 a.m. $8. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 3-5 p.m. Happy hour 3-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Omaha 1:30 p.m. Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — National Wine Day. DJ BJ 5-8 p.m. Karaoke. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Steak by the ounce. Ransom. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Poker 9 a.m. Moose cafe 5-7 p.m. Stuffed pork chops. Gary & Shirley 6-9 p.m. Queen of hearts 8 p.m. Blood drive noon-4 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8 a.m. Call 863-385-2966.

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar menu. Ship, capt, crew 1-3 p.m. Crystal Byrd 6-9 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.

Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6 or $5 for members. Call 863-382-1554.

Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.

Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.

SUNDAY

American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Memorial Day ceremony 4 p.m. BBQ to follow. Chips ahoy 3 p.m. Auxiliary dinner until 5 p.m. Pasta dinner. Dennis & Wendy 5-8 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.

American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Euchre 1:30 p.m. Left, right, center 3 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.

American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Sports package all day. NASCAR race. Call 863-471-1448.

AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Pool tournament 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.

VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Karaoke with Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.

VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 3 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.

VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Steak-O second and fourth Sunday of the month 2 p.m. Bar poker 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.

Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.

Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.

Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Rick Arnold 3-7 p.m. Night under the stars. Call 863-452-0579.

Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Johnny’s karaoke. Moose Legion burgers and dogs. NASCAR. Call 863-465-0131.

Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Earl’s Pit Stop. Birthday bash. Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.

Sebring Recreation Club — Call 863-385-2966

Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.

Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

