New Year’s Dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenators will host a New Year’s Dance on Thursday, Jan. 3, at the Sunshine RV Resort, S.R. 70 east of Hwy 27 in Lake Placid. Sonny McCartney will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wear casual or square dance attire. Visitors always welcome. For information, please call 828-290-21479.
Buttonwood Squares begin new season
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Squares will open their new season with a Welcome Back Dance at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4, in the Rec. Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort, 10001 U.S. Hwy 27 in Sebring. Chuck Ryall will cue dances at 7 p.m. Nelson Wakeman will call MS/MS+ from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Public welcome, square dance attire optional. For information, call Dick Avery at 585-576-3534.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Ballroom Dancers to hit the floor
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers will welcome 2019 on Saturday, Jan. 5 at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge with a New Years party celebration. Dan Patrick will be the featured musician playing for your listening and dancing pleasure until the ball drops at 9 p.m. (Florida Senior Time) Dancing starts at 6:30 p.m.
Ralph Musall will lead a free Rumba session from 6 to 6:30 p.m. with basic steps. A light repast is available at the bar, admission $6 for LPBD members, $8 for non-members, open to the public. The Elks Lodge located East on CR621 off US 27 behind the Save-A-Lot.
Musical double feature
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host two great musical acts on one night, 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, 4343 Schumacher Road. Featuring vocalist John Wilson and The Sugarbear Band. For information and tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
Recovery seminar and support group
LAKE PLACID — GriefShare, recovery seminar and support group meets on Tuesdays, from 1:30 – 3 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 8 at First Presbyterian Church, Small Hall, 118 North Oak Ave. in Lake Placid.
GriefShare, a biblical 13 week seminar, features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. For more information and to register, call church office at 863-465-2742, or go online to griefshare.org.
D essert card and game party
SEBRING — The Catholic Women’s Guild of St. Catherine Church will sponsor a Dessert Card and Game Party from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at the Family Parish Youth Center across from Lakeshore Mall at the old Knights of Columbus on U.S. Hwy 27. Entry is $5. Door prizes, 50/50, homemade desserts, coffee and tea will be served. Bring your own card or board games and join the fun. For reservations or information, call Lynn Bartley at 863-446-1090.
River boat cruise
SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society invites you on a day trip aboard the Rivership Barbara-Lee on the St. John’s River on Thursday, Jan. 10. Cruise is four hours long and all enclosed decks are air conditioned. A light lunch will be served. Transportation provided by Annett Bus Lines. Cost is $99 for members and $119 for non-members. For times and schedule, please contact Jim Pollard at Sebring Historical Society between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 863-471-2522.
Pinochle tournament
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will host a Pinochle tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 333 Pomegranate Ave. Registration at noon. Entry fee $3. All monies will be awarded as prizes. To reserve your seat, call Jim at 219-689-8423.
Annual garage sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its Annual Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at the church, 324 E. Main Street. Many items available except clothing and shoes. Everything must go.
Elder Fair
SEBRING — The 2019 Elder Fair will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Burt J. Harris Agri-Civic Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. Free admission. Learn about home safety, security, living wills, elder abuse and more. Sponsored by Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT).
Essential oils class
LAKE PLACID — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd. For information or to register, call or text 540-742-2381 or email imashrout@gmail.com.
Direct food distribution event
SEBRING — The Heartland Food Bank and Sebring Parkway Church of Christ will partner to distribute food to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 17, at the church, 3800 Sebring Parkway in Sebring.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
10th Annual Gala Tea
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Operative is now selling tickets for its 10th Annual Gala Tea taking place Sunday, Jan. 20. The 1950s Rock N’ Roll themed event features a show, hat contest, door prizes and a Crazy Auction. Choose from gourmet teas, fruit breads, sandwiches and decadent desserts. Tickets are $25 and available at the Co-Op, 132 E. Interlake Blvd. For information, call 863-699-5940 or visit CaladiumArts.org.
Nights at the Museum
SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum presents “The Battle of Midway — The Importance of Intelligence & Cryptology” group discussion and analysis from 4-5 p.m. on Jan. 23, 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring (one mile east of Sebring High School). Coffee and light refreshments served. Free admission. Moderated by Fred Carino, curator.
