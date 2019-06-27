Calling all area writers
SEBRING — There will be a meeting for all area Florida writers at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. or come to hear Debra Thompson, a local published author share tips on getting published at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, contact Larry at 828-254-0904.
Youth programs at the Avon Park Public Library
AVON PARK — Children of all ages are invited to visit the library to participate in the Summer Program and to borrow materials that will bring fun, entertainment, and information during their vacation. Young readers will be encouraged to keep track of their daily reading activities on a reading log. They will also receive small incentives as they complete their readings. Children may register for the program at the library until July 31.
In addition to the incentive reading program, the Avon Park Library is several fun events. These events are free and open to all children and their families and caregivers, and no registration is required. The next two program dates are as follows:
• Story Time with a Marine--Wednesday, July 3 at 3 p.m.
In honor of Independence Day, former Marine Kevin Brown will be our special guest reader for story time. Kevin Brown served four years in the United States Marine Corps and has been employed in education in a variety of roles.
• Galaxy Canvas Painting--Tuesday, July 9 at 3:30 p.m.
Tap into your artistic skills by painting your own galaxy. The Avon Park Public Library will be providing each artist (participant) a black-painted canvas, paints, and possibly glitter to create a masterpiece.
In addition to the summer programs, the Avon Park Public Library offers free Storytime for children every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Also, a movie (sometimes two movies) is shown every Saturday at 2 p.m. Call the library for information regarding all of these programs and more.
The Avon Park Public Library is located at 100 N. Museum Avenue. For more information contact the library at 863-452-3803, visit the library’s website at myhlc.org.
Salute to the Red, White and Blue
SEBRING — The Broadway Lights Theatre Co. will present “Salute to the Red, White and Blue,” an original production honoring all veterans, on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6, at the Tanglewood Clubhouse, located opposite Denny’s Restaurant on U.S. 27 in Sebring. This original production will be filled with narrative, music and song celebrating our great country from the American Revolution to WWII. It will touch your heart and make you laugh. Tickets are $5 at the door. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and performance starts at 7 p.m. Your own snacks and beverages are welcome. Admission is free for disabled veterans.
Fourth of July coin and currency show
LAKELAND — The 67th Semi-Annual Collectorama Coin and Currency Show will take place July 5-7 at the RP Funding Center, Exhibit Hall, 701 W. Lime Street in Lakeland. There will be hourly door prizes, a Kids Bucket for kids under 12 where they can get free coins and ICG Grading will be on hand all weekend for “free verbal appraisals.” For show information or exhibitor table and booth space, contact Edward Kuszmar at 561-392-8551.
Heels that Heal
SEBRING — Heels that Heal is an evening of friendship and philanthropy and has been described by Ridge Area Arc CEO, Kathleen Border, as a “girls’ night out on steroids.” This new women’s empowerment fundraiser featuring dynamic local speakers is set for Friday, July 12 at Inn on the Lakes in Sebring. Tickets are $65 each and include hors d’oeuvres, wine, door prizes and a few more surprises.
All proceeds benefit the individuals who Ridge Area Arc serves every day through programs including Adult Day Training; Group Homes; Supported Living Coaches and Supported Employment. Call 863-452-1295 Ext. 106 to purchase tickets.
‘Stop the Violence’ outreach and concert
SEBRING — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. is preparing for their Sixth Annual “Stop the Violence” community outreach and concert. This year’s theme is, “Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God” (Psalms 51:15) and will be held on Saturday, July 13 at The Bert J Harris Jr. Agricultural Center located at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
The Community Outreach will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the “Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God” Free Concert will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Ministry are seeking your talents/gifts; whether that is performing, volunteering or sponsoring the event. At the Outreach portion of the event they will be providing free clothing, food, books, brochures and hygiene items. The concert will consist of Christian music and the uplifting word of God.
For information or to help out, contact The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. at 863-633-0145 or email theholytrap@gmail.com.
