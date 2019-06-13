Donations needed
AVON PARK — Hilton Ministries, Inc. is a 501c3 who works with the rehabilitation of inmates. They are asking for donations of appliances, boats, cars or other appliances, working or non-working. The items will be fixed and repainted. The sale of these items will go towards getting these inmates back into society. The Ministry can be found at 1925 SR 64 West in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6439 or email hmlc68@gmail.com.
Indivisible Highlands County FL
SEBRING — Indivisible Highlands County FL meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. For information, call 863-272-1200.
Extras needed!
SEBRING — The science fiction action drama “Thalon” is being filmed right here in Highlands County! Shooting will take place in Sebring on Monday, June 24 at Dimitri’s Bar and Grill. Anyone interested must be available from 5 a.m. to noon. June 24. The setting is a seedy off-world bar. We need extra talent that is dressed to go clubbing and others that are dressed down. The short film is IMDB credit provided, and participants will get an autographed cast poster. Anyone interested needs to send headshot, phone number and email to thalonmovie@gmail.com. Visit emeralddragunstudios.com for more details. Deadline is Saturday, June 15.
‘We the People’ class
SEBRING — The Highlands Tea Party will hold their next “We the People” class at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square.
Celebrate Flag Day
SEBRING — The Highlands Tea Party will host a Flag Wave from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 14, at two locations: the corner of U.S. 27 and Sparta Road in Sebring (Republican office) and the corner of U.S. 27 and Dal Hall Blvd. in Lake Placid. Please confirm attendance by calling 863-402-5456.
RPAC to meet
SEBRING — The Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee (RPAC) will hold its next meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at the Sports Complex Concession Building, Second Floor, 216 Sheriff’s Tower Road in Sebring. The public is invited to attend. One or more County Commissioners may be present.
Parrot Heat Phlocking
LAKE PLACID — The Heartland LakeSharks are hosting a party for fans of Jimmy Buffet from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 23 at Bo David’s Restaurant and Bar, 131 S. Sun n Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. The “Party With a Purpose” will feature air conditioned comfort and music by John Friday. The price of admission will be school supplies for the local school children. Suggested items are folders, filler paper, pens, pencils and crayons. The public is invited to attend.
Summer Sewing Camp
LAKE PLACID — A free summer sewing camp will take place July 8 to July 12 at St. Francis of Assisi in Lake Placid. The free camp is for ages 8 and up and includes lunch. If have working sewing machines they are encouraged to bring it. If they have no machine we will provide one but will need registration finalized by the week before. The curriculum includes useful skills and take home projects. The students will also be making a social justice project that will be donated to the R.C.M.A. (Redlands Christian Migrant Association) a daycare center in the area. There will be a limited number of students. The camp will take place inside St. Francis of Assisi’s Parish Hall, 43 Lake June Rd. in Lake Placid. To register call Barbara McCarthy at 772-341-8004.
