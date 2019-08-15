Cub Scouts looking for new members
SEBRING — Cub Scout Pack 846 invites boys and girls from first to fifth grade to join Cub Scouts. The Pack’s first meetings are 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 15, 29 and Sept. 12 at First United Methodist Church, 126 S. Pine Street in Sebring. For more information, see the Pack Facebook page (Cub Scout Pack 846) or call Jim Polatty at 863-273-8443.
Covered dish picnic
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Community Center will host a Covered Dish Picnic at noon on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the community center, 300 W. Main Street. All Avon Park residents are invited. Mini-reunions for APHS grads. Bring a covered dish to share. Sponsored by the Historical Society of Avon Park and the Avon Park Community Redevelopment Agency.
Breakfast with the Moose
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat Breakfast from 8-11a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public, all proceeds for Moose Legion fund
Parkinson’s caregivers
SEBRING — A meeting will be held for people with Parkinson’s, caregivers, health care professionals, and anyone wanting to learn more at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2019 at Change of Pace/Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. Call 941-926-6413 for more information.
Blood drive at St. James
LAKE PLACID — The One Blood bus will be out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid. For a reserved time, call Nicky Drury at 863-699-0764 and that time will be reserved for you. Please leave your name and time requested.
Important information for veterans
AVON PARK — The American Legion Post 69 will host a Town Hall Meeting on the VA Mission Act — What You Need to Know, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Post, 1301 W. Bell Street in Avon Park. All veterans and/or their spouses are welcome. Guest speaker will be Paul Russo, healthcare systems director at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. The meeting will be held directly after the Sons of American Legion Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. for $6 per person. Arrive early. For information, contact Larry Roberts, Service Officer at 850-718-7773.
Butterfly Club to meet
SEBRING — The monthly meeting of the Butterfly and Pollinators Club will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, in conference room 2 of the Bert J. Harris Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. Everyone is welcome. For information, call Linda DuBose at 863-273-7356.
Italian/American social club
SEBRING — The Italian/American Social Club meets the last Friday of each month. Their next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30 at the Hibachi Buffet, 2870 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring. Fun games to follow lunch. Come meet friends and socialize. There are no dues required. For information, call 813-368-0451.
NAACP Freedom Fund banquet
SEBRING — The Highlands NAACP Branch will host its annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Sun ‘n Lake Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Drive in Sebring. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “When We Stand Together We Win.” Tickets are $40 and includes dinner, souvenir booklet, entertainment and a dynamic speaker, Dr. Bobbie Smith Powell. Reserved tables of eight are $320. For tickets or more information, call Patricia Henderson at 863-382-6694.
Investiture ceremony
BARTOW — There will be an Investiture Ceremony for Circuit Judge-appointee Sharon M. Franklin and County Judge-appointee Lori A. Winstead, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at First Baptist Church of Bartow, 410 E. Church Street in Bartow.
Master Gardeners looking for vendors
SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardeners are looking for vendors, artisans, and craftsmen to participate in their annual Garden Festival and Plant Sale on Saturday, November 16th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd, Sebring, FL 33875. We are encouraging civic organizations and non-profits that operate a variety of food booths to consider having a booth at the festival also. Vendor applications can be picked up at Agricultural Civic Center’s address listed above or by contacting Julie Gardner at desertdays@yahoo.com for additional information.
